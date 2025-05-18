Joe Biden Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Prostate Cancer

Getty

While his office says it has spread to his bones, they add his cancer also "appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with what his office is calling an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer.

The diagnosis was announced on Sunday afternoon.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," his office said in a statement.

"On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement continued. "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

Biden and his family are currently "reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the announcement concluded.

The news comes after Biden, 82, suspended his re-election campaign amid concerns about his health. His then-Vice President Kamala Harris then became the democratic nominee, before she lost to Donald Trump.

Biden, of course, also lost his son Beau to cancer -- glioblastoma, or brain cancer -- in 2015; his son was 46 when he died.