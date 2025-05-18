Kody Brown Digs Son Garrison's Grave as He and Janelle Put Differences Aside for Funeral

TLC

On Sunday's all-new Sister Wives, the fractured Brown family emotionally reunites to say goodbye to Janelle and Kody's son Garrison, who died by suicide in March 2024.

The Brown family reunited in Wyoming to bid farewell to Garrison Brown following his tragic death.

On Sunday's all-new Sister Wives, the family put their differences aside to give Garrison a proper send off near the family ranch Kody Brown once called home, and where other members of Kody's family are buried.

The 25-year-old was found dead at his Flagstaff, Arizona home by brother Gabriel on March 5, 2024. He died by suicide.

In a non-traditional funeral practice, Kody opted to dig the grave for Garrison's urn, which was crafted to look like a Nordic ship.

"This was a pilgrimage for me," Kody said while digging up the plot for Garrison's final resting place. "It's about bringing my boy home and putting him in the ground."

It was something his ex-wife Janelle Brown found very fitting.

"I feel like there's some symbolism in me handing him to Kody," Janelle said through tears, as she gave her ex the urn. "And even though Kody and I have our big differences, in that moment, we were just parents."

While the reunion had its awkward moments, with Kody noting that there are family members who "bristle" at the presence of other family members, the Brown family patriarch said, for a lack of a better phrase, those feelings got "buried" there that day.

Friends and family of the Browns brought tokens to be buried along with Garrison as well, including his brother Paedon Brown's military tags.

"He's been a big part of my life because he has been my military leadership," Christine Brown and Kody's son said in an emotional confessional. "I have his tags, so I gave him my tags and his tags will hang on me forever. And I made sure to hang mine on the boat so that mine will hang with him forever."

"These things, these tokens, they all have meaning," Kody added.

It was an emotional day for all the Brown family members, especially Meri Brown, who broke down over the "heartbreaking" impact Garrison's passing has had on their entire brood.

"I just picture his smile and in this one particular picture his face is like like pointing up to the sun," Meri began. "It's just the smile that is just gone from the world and it's just heartbreaking."

"The world lost this amazing person and they didn't even know no one else knew. What an amazing person that they'll never know," Christine remarked. "And the weddings he won't be at, in the kids lives he won't be in."

"The best thing to do is just, I think for me is just sit in the moment and allow myself to grieve," she added.

While it's something nearly impossible to make peace with, Janelle did find solace in knowing that Garrison was finally at rest.

"He's like he's finally here, he's finally at rest. It's finished, this part of the journey is finished," Janelle declared before sharing how this family reunion also served as a healing moment.

"I have found there is great healing for me in being here with the kids, it just reminds me that there's a bigger picture," she said. "But I still have this amazing family and so many exciting things happening."

Sister Wives airs Sundays on TLC.