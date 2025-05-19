Cheryl Burke Addresses 'Wild' Rumors After Fans Accuse Her of Getting a 'New Face'

Getty/Instagram

Cheryl Burke is speaking out after fans online questioned her changing look.

The Dancing with the Stars alum took to TikTok where she addressed rumors about her appearance after some claimed she had a "new face."

"Let's just address the elephant in the comment section," the 41-year-old began in the candid video posted Sunday. Burke, who has been in the spotlight for years, made it clear she's not here for the rumors or the assumptions when it comes to her appearance.

"I'm not on Ozempic. I'm not sick," Burke said, referencing some of the accusations she's gotten in the comment section of her posts on social media. "I didn't get a face transplant, and no, I didn't get a brow lift."

She continued, "The level of projection that is happening and that I'm witnessing is wild."

The Sex, Lies and Spray Tans podcast host called out online critics for treating her like she's not "a person," and slammed the comparisons being made between her current appearance and her younger self.

"I hate to break it to you, but that Cheryl doesn't exist anymore," she said. "The assumptions are just exhausting as hell."

Burke said the comments, particularly from other women, have been "completely cruel," and described the online judgment as a “firing squad.”

"It's shocking and hurtful," she added.

Burke also had a message for those wanting answers about her recent transformation: "If you're here to speculate, compare, or demand answers that you're just not entitled to, kindly see yourself out."

"My face has changed because I've changed. I've experienced so much trauma, divorce -- and this is by no means a pity party," she continued, referencing her split from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence. "Sobriety, burnout, reinvention. I've healed, I've lost, I've grieved like anybody else."

"Maybe it shows," Burke added of how the trauma may have impacted her appearance, "but I'm not sorry for it."

Buke closed out the video with a powerful message of self-acceptance.

"This is me at 41. I am still healing, still growing, and still choosing to show up," she said. "If you're here to evolve, unlearn, to support -- welcome."

Echoing her thoughts in the video's caption, Burke wrote, "Stop dissecting women's bodies like they belong to you. This is YOUR reminder: I don't owe you an explanation for my healing or for anything quite frankly. Let this be the last time I have to say it."

The video comes just weeks after Burke was labeled "unrecognizable" after posting a makeup free selfie, and just one week after she clapped back at trolls for calling her "too thin," despite previously being criticized for her curvier figure.

At the time, Burke said she had "never felt more alive," "more grounded" in herself, and "more at peace" in her body.