Diddy Trial's Most Disturbing Claims: Week 2 Breakdown

Testimony continues after Cassie Ventura, an escort and Dawn Richard all took the stand during Week One.

The trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs continues this week in NYC.

The hip-hop mogul has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He's maintained his innocence.

If convicted on all charges, which also include arson and bribery, Combs could face a mandatory 15-year prison sentence, with the possibility of life behind bars.

The first week of testimony came largely from Cassie Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, after he'd signed her to his Bad Boy Records label in 2005. On the stand, she detailed graphic sexual scenarios, or "freak offs," with Combs -- dropping allegations of drug usage, violence, blackmail, and even rape. Get a full breakdown of her testimony here.

Others on the witness stand included an escort who was allegedly involved in "freak offs," as well as an agent who detailed what was seized when authorities arrested Combs at a New York City hotel in September 2024. Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard also began to testify on Friday, with her testimony continuing this week.

Catch up on everything that happened Week One here, at the link below.

Week 2, Monday

Dawn Richard Back on the Stand

Richard returned to the witness stand first thing Monday morning, where she continued speaking about an alleged "attack" on Ventura by Combs in 2009. She said she felt threatened and claimed he was "frequently" violent toward Cassie.

"He would punch her, choke her, drag her, slap her in the mouth. I saw him kick her, punch her in the stomach," she continued, saying it would happen either randomly or when Ventura spoke up for herself.

When asked whether she ever intervened, she said she didn't, for her own "safety," and said Combs told her to stay out of their relationship "or else we would pay for it." Richard also claimed she witnessed Combs have marijuana, ketamine, ecstasy and cocaine delivered -- and said he carried handguns, as did his security.

Under cross-examination, she was asked about her own lawsuit against Diddy, wondering whether her allegations have changed since meeting with prosecutors in this case. "I've been consistent," she maintained.

Defense also tried to point out inconsistencies with her recollection of the 2009 skillet incident at Diddy's home, with Richard saying she's told it as best she can recall. As defense continued to poke holes in her statements about threats, drugs and guns on the stand, comparing them against past statements, she added, "As time progresses, I remember more."