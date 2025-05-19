Why Elizabeth Banks Is 'Excited' to See Young Effie In Hunger Games Prequel Film (Exclusive)

Banks says that "in the increasingly fascist world we're living in," her character Effie Trinket is "more relevant than ever" -- as Lionsgate continues to announce casting for the Haymitch prequel film, Sunrise on the Reaping.

May the odds be ever in the favor of whoever fills Effie Trinket's Alexander McQueen heels next.

With production rolling full steam ahead on the film adaptation Sunrise on the Reaping -- which tells the story of a teen Haymitch Abernathy's trials and tribulations during the 50th Hunger Games -- it's only a matter of time until fans know who will play a younger version of another familiar character, the aforementioned Effie.

We won't give too much away here, other than to say Trinket and Abernathy crossed paths decades before Katniss Everdeen ever entered the picture.

So far, a number of parts have been cast for the film -- and while Elle Fanning was a rumored front-runner to take over the role made famous by Elizabeth Banks, the stylist's casting remains unconfirmed. No matter who takes it on, however, Banks tells TooFab she can't wait to see more Effie on the big screen.

"I'm so excited. I'm excited that Effie is getting the due," Banks told TooFab during an interview for her new Prime Video thriller, The Better Sister, alongside Jessica Biel.

"She was actually a pretty small part of those books. And people forget that, because I really wore the hell out of those clothes and brought a lot to the role," Banks continued. "But when you think about what was actually, what Suzanne Collins wrote of Effie, she just was kind of like, she just was the representative of the Capitol and the oppression."

"But in the increasingly fascist world we're living in, she's more relevant than ever," added the actress. "So I think her story will be fascinating."

Cast in the film so far are Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, and Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow.

Set to film this summer, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will hit theaters November 20, 2026.