RHOBH's Jennifer Tilly Promises 'All Bets Are Off' Next Season, Reveals 'One Bad Thing' About Show (Exclusive)

She also reacts to Garcelle's exit, shares advice she has for women going through divorce and teases the return of Tiffany Valentine following the cancelation of Chucky.

While speaking with TooFab at the 32nd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles on Friday night, Jennifer declared that "all bets are off" when she returns to the Bravo series.

"There's been a big shift, because Avi [Sutton's assistant] is no longer coming back, Garcelle's [Beauvais] not coming back. I gather there's going to be one or two new, exciting housewives. Some of the pre-existing housewives have some challenges that are well documented in the tabloid media. So I think it's going to be a powder keg next season," Jennifer told TooFab exclusively, after the most recent seasons dawn the breakdown of bothDorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards' marriages and drama between the women.

While Tilly shared that she enjoyed being a "friend of" this past season, she's keeping her "lips sealed" on whether she will become a full-time housewife.

"I really did enjoy being a friend of this season. Because you can dip in and dip out. You're not too deep into the drama. But you know what? You never know. You never know..." she coyly said.

There is definitely space for Jennifer to enter the show as a full-time housewife, after Garcelle left the series in the final moments of the reunion.

"I was so disappointed when Garcelle left because I love Garcelle. I got to know her a lot better this season. She's just so warm and wonderful. She'd laugh at my jokes, which is really important," she said, before adding that Beauvais will be "just fine."

However, Jennifer did show concern for how Stracke will handle not having one of her wing-women on the show, especially when up against other housewives.

"I think it's gonna be hard on Sutton because Sutton and Garcelle were so close and I think that's gonna be difficult for Sutton," Jennifer, one of Stracke's longtime besties, said.

As for who will fill that void left by Beauvais' exit, Tilly said she had some people in mind.

"I did recommend a bunch of people, but I don't know what's going to happen. I think they're adding one... It's all super private. But I think they have a really good pool to choose from. I think whoever comes in is going to be really fabulous," she assured TooFab.

Fans learned a lot more about Tilly this past season, especially when it comes to her finances. Thanks to her divorce settlement with late ex-husband Sam Simon, who was a co-creator of The Simpsons, the actress revealed she still pulls in money from the show. She and Simon were married from 1984 to 1991 and remained close until his death.

"This is one bad thing about the Housewives, is you have no secrets!" she told TooFab when we brought up her Simpsons money. "It's really funny, because they're making out like I'm Jeff Bezos. I'm just a medium rich person. I'm not an insanely rich person."

She then added, "I have no complaints. I am decked out in couture Gucci" -- as she sported a Gucci dress, Valentino bag and Gucci jewelry to the lavish gala.

When we asked what advice she would give to women going through a divorce, Jennifer has two words: "Soak him!"

"You have to take care of yourself, honestly. And women would be so surprised how much their husband, who loved them so much, starts squirreling things away in Swiss bank accounts. You just have to take care of yourself and don't say, 'Oh, I don't want to hurt his feelings or I don't want to take his money.' No, take his money. He would do the same to you," she shared.

Tilly also opened up about attending the 32nd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala, a fundraiser that benefits research centers for multiple sclerosis, and reflected on why attending the event is important to her.

"I think it's really astonishing. I'm a friend of Nancy Davis, she's a grand dame of the Race to Erase MS. She's so wonderful. And I went to some of the very first Race to Erase MSes in the 90s. I cannot believe it's been 30 years. But she's so inspiring because it just goes to show how one person can make such a difference. She's raised over $58 million for MS research. And, it's always a great party too," Jennifer told TooFab of the event.