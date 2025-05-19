Jessica Simpson Takes 'American Idol' Stage For First TV Appearance in 15 Years, Idol Winner Crowned

ABC

The mother-of-three performed her latest "Blame Me" along with one of her old classics alongside a former Idol contestant.

Jessica Simpson's boots were made for walking -- and her voice was definitely made for singing!

During the American Idol Season 23 finale on Sunday, May 18, the "With You" singer took to the stage for her first television performance in 15 years.

The 44-year-old sung her latest track "Blame Me" and her iconic rendition of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'" -- which she covered for the Dukes of Hazzard movie.

Former American Idol contestant, Josh King -- who was eliminated earlier in Season 23 -- was the lucky guy who got the opportunity to sing along side the star.

The mother-of-three stunned in a gold gown, before receiving a roaring applause from the audience.

The ABC competition series saw three finalists make it to finale night -- John Foster, Breanna Nix, and Jamal Roberts, who each sung for the last time in front of the judges.

John performed Toby Keith’s "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)" and John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads." Jamal performed Teeks' "First Time" and the Temptations' "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)." Breanna, meanwhile, performed Katy Nichole's "In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” and Miley Cyrus' "The Climb."

After the American viewers voted for their next American Idol, Breanna placed in third place, John took second and then host Ryan Seacrest announced that the Season 23 crown went to Jamal.