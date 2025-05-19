How Ronnie Radke Reacted to Catfishing Scandal with Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan

Instagram/Getty

"You got catfished and now you're embarrassed and lashing out at me… I don't even have Snapchat. Never have," Radke wrote in a post shared to Instagram, attempting to absolve himself from the scandal.

Ronnie Radke is speaking out amid an unexpected scandal involving a catfish and Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan.

The Falling in Reverse frontman found himself at the center of a social media storm after Furlan revealed that she had unknowingly exchanged messages with someone pretending to be Radke on Snapchat, during what she called a vulnerable period in her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

From a he-said-she-said back-and-forth, to Furlan and Lee living apart amid trouble at home, we're breaking down everything Radke's said about the scandal.

Ronnie Radke Says He's the Real Victim

Radke wasted no time addressing the situation, taking to Instagram to deny any involvement and call out what he described as "harassment" by Furlan and her legal team. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Radke made it clear he does not use Snapchat, and showed that he hasn't had the app on his phone, dating as far back as 2023.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"You got catfished and now you're embarrassed and lashing out at me… I don't even have Snapchat. Never have."

He also called out a user on Instagram who alleged to be in a relationship with him since 2021, calling the fan "cuckoo," while sharing a chain of messages between the fan and his real girlfriend.

"You've had a fake relationship with me since 2021?! Are you kidding me people?" Radke exclaimed. "So no, I don't have a Snapchat, no I'm not emailing any of you guys, I'm not DMing any of you guys. Literally, if you're sending these people money or thinking I'm in a relationship with you, I hate to break it you, but you're cuckoo, cuckoo, cuckoo."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He doubled down in a carousel of Instagram statements, calling the situation "insane" and accusing Furlan and Lee of trying to shift blame.

"Tommy Lee is sending me threatening messages over this s--t. I didn't talk to your wife. I don't know her. I never messaged her. You're mad at the wrong guy," Radke said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He also apologized to Furlan for getting upset and asked her to see his side as he flashed countless messages from fans and followers alerting him to those impersonating him online.

"I don't want to be rude, because I really love your husband and I love his band, and I'm trying to really be nice here," Radke maintained in the clip, which can be viewed here. "I'm not into you. I don't know how else to say this."

He continued, "You have to understand, when you email my lawyer and say, 'Ronnie's obsessed with me. That's actually his Snapchat.' My lawyer has to subpoena and get the metadata, and I don't wanna do all that, but we have to."

Furlan Calls Scandal "Embarrassing"

In a candid video shared to TikTok, Furlan opened up about the ordeal, explaining that she was seduced online by someone posing as Radke. She admitted she was emotionally vulnerable at the time and genuinely believed she was communicating with the rocker.

"I feel so stupid. I thought I was talking to Ronnie Radke, and now my marriage is a mess over something that wasn't even real," she said, referencing her split from Lee.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Furlan added that she and her team had issued cease and desist letters to Radke, demanding that he stop speaking publicly about the situation.

Making a plea for Radke to stop discussing her marriage with Lee and relationship with the alleged catfish publicly, Furlan added, "You've blown up my whole life on social media."

She continued, "This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband. This whole f--king thing is embarrassing. I've been going through struggling with s--t at home. I’m in a f--king hotel. Like, leave us f--king alone, bro. Like, if you want people to be obsessed with you, like, I don't know, get another f--king hobby, dude. This is just some serious narcissist s--t. I'm done. Anyone can think of it what they will. All good."

"I've had enough," she wrote in the caption. "He's been harassing me for two weeks. He's been sent three cease and desists and has not listened. For the final time- Leave me alone Ronnie."

Radke Slams "Double Standard" in Music Industry

Radke shared how easy it is to create a fake presence on Snapchat, posting a clip of a fan who detailed how videos can cloned and shared to the app.

"There you have it, guys. There it is. Holy s--t. There you go. I mean, I don't know what else to tell you. We can leave it alone now," Radke stressed.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He also took a moment to fire off at Lee, calling attention to what he sees as a double standard.

"Tommy Lee went to jail for beating up Pamela Anderson and no one says anything. But I'm the villain here?" Radke said in an Instagram story, per Metal Head Zone, referencing Lee's 1998 conviction for spousal abuse.

He also said it was ironic that he was being attacked by another artist with a criminal record, adding, "If we're gonna cancel people, maybe start with someone who actually went to prison for DV."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As the drama continues to unfold publicly, both sides have hinted at a legal battle. Furlan claims Radke is ignoring cease-and-desist orders, while Radke claims he's being "harassed" over something he had no part in.

"I'm not the one who got catfished," he reiterated. "I'm the one being dragged for it."

Neither Lee nor his reps have issued a formal statement about the matter -- though he did put up an Instagram post reading, "Who's been catfished?"