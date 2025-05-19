Shia LaBeouf Doc Reveals Shocking Moments of Abuse: 'I Turned Into an Animal'

Getty

Directed by Leo Lewis O'Neil, the film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival Sunday, captures over 800 hours of footage, revealing moments of LaBeouf's aggressive and abusive behavior toward students.

Shia LaBeouf's experimental acting school, The Slauson Rec Company, has been the subject of controversy, and a new documentary.

Directed by Leo Lewis O'Neil, Slauson Rec offers an unfiltered look into its operations. With over 800 hours of footage, the film was whittled down into 145 minutes, making its debut at the Cannes Film Festival Sunday with LaBeouf in attendance.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the film's release, LaBeouf shared why he's backing the doc, despite being both "disgusted" by the film and "happy" in the process. "I'm naked and I'm s--tting on myself throughout most of the film. It's a very uncomfortable thing..." LaBeouf admitted.

"I turned into an animal," he further confessed, acknowledging the "unacceptable s--t" that occurred within the group.

The documentary is shocking by nature, examining "the fine line between mentorship and manipulation," per to the official festival description of the film, with O'Neil capturing LaBeouf "pushing participants to their limits" through what he himself labels as "tough love, verbal abuse and physical confrontation."

Per Variety, one scene shows him firing an actress prioritizing a play over her dying mother, only to be fired from LaBeouf before it opens. In another incident, he reportedly instigates a fist fight with a performer who lands a Netflix role -- leaving the young man with "scrapes and bruises." LaBeouf later shoves that same student into a wall, with Variety saying "the emotional terror LaBeouf wreaks borders on the inhumane."

But LaBeouf isn't shying away from his past behavior.

"Have I done horrible s--t in the past that I'm going to have to make amends for the rest of my life? Yes." He does hope though that the film will serve a purpose beyond his own accountability, adding, "Does it also allow my people to get a foot into this f--king industry? Yes. So gas pedal down, green light go."

O'Neil, who became the collective's "official archivist" after moving from Texas, described the experience as finding a "family" in the South Central L.A. art community. But his footage reveals a darker side, with LaBeouf admitting, "There were boundaries that should have been set up, and I brought my instincts in there. Anytime someone's instincts swallow another person's agency: unhappiness."

While LaBeouf had yet to see the film ahead of his interview with THR, he recalled several conflicts during his time at the collective, including one with a member who came from James Franco's theater program, as well as navigating "race relations" within the diverse group.

He described the dynamic as less of a traditional theater group and more like "a bunch of kids who don't f--k with theater making theater. It was Lord of the Flies."

Reflecting on his mindset during the Slauson Rec period, LaBeouf, who recently converted to Catholicism told the outlet, "The guy in the documentary that Leo has made is a godless man. This is a man with absolutely no spiritual principles at all."

He also admits that he "wasn't leading with love" and lacked the "generosity and patience" that he needed to be serve as a leader.

Reportedly in the film is a moment in which a group member says of of LaBeouf's behavior: "Hurt people hurt people." A perspective O'Neil affirmed, adding, "That statement is very true. Yeah, that's definitely part of the complex portrait in this film."

LaBeouf also touched on his past insecurities as an actor, explaining how his "own trauma mixed into me trying to get a theater company to pop off."

"I got frustrated when I felt like I was speaking the language and people weren't listening, they couldn't understand or they didn't care," he admitted.

Financially, LaBeouf revealed he personally contributed "probably $300,000 in totality, maybe more" into the ill-fated Slauson Rec venture, with the financial strain, coupled with the pandemic, ultimately upending the collective.

The documentary reportedly ends with an emotional interview between O'Neil and LaBeouf, during which the Honey Boy alum expresses regret for his actions while at the collective and takes accountability.

"It was the first time I had heard him basically say, 'I'm sorry the dream failed. I'm sorry for what happened,'" O'Neil recalled. "I couldn't hold it in. I started crying."

LaBeouf explained that since leaving the collective, he's entered a program, noting that his willingness to apologize is part of his ongoing recovery process.

"I'm in a program. I've got to own my side and I've also got to make it right," he shared, expressing his desire to make amends with the group members.

Despite the potentially damaging revelations in Slauson Rec, LaBeouf said he's focused on moving forward in his career, and believes that those meant to work with him will see past his past.