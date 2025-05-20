Hailey Bieber Details 'Scary' Birth Complications, Addresses Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors

Mikael Jansson

"Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done," the Rhode founder says, while detailing her grueling 18-hour labor, after which she suffered a postpartum hemorrhage, and also recalls the struggles she faced postpartum.

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her birthing experience.

In a wide-ranging interview with Vogue for its Summer 2025 cover story, in which she graces the cover, the Rhode founder detailed giving birth to her and husband Justin Bieber's son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, recalling her grueling 18-hour labor and how she suffered a postpartum hemorrhage.

"Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done," Hailey, 28, said, before recalling the extensive prep work she did during her nine months of pregnancy.

"I was on that s--t. I was doing everything. I felt stronger physically than I ever had before," she explained.

According to Hailey, she was induced at 39 weeks after she began leaking amniotic fluid. She was given Pitocin, a hormone medication that helps induce labor, and a Foley balloon, in which doctors insert a catheter into the cervix and fill it with saline, causing the cervix to dilate, per the Cleveland Clinic.

"That s--t was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing," she recalled.

After 18 hours, her and Justin's seven-pound baby boy was born.

However, following Jack's birth, doctors were unable to get Hailey's blood to clot, and she suffered a postpartum hemorrhage

"Which was a little bit scary," she admitted.

"I trust my doctor with my life," Hailey added. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."

Mikael Jansson

While suffering her medical emergency, Hailey said she was brought back to her life-threatening emergency she faced in 2022, when she was hospitalized after experiencing stroke-like symptoms when a blood clot traveled to her brain. (She later shared that it was categorized as a Transient Ischemic Attack, caused by a hole in her heart known as a PFO -- Patent Foramen Ovale -- for which she ultimately underwent surgery.)

"You start to get a little freaked out," she told Vogue of the postpartum hemorrhage.

After doctors inserted a Jada device in an attempt to stop the bleeding, Hailey had to wait hours -- and couldn't see Jack. "I wanted to hold my baby. I wanted to be with him," she recalled.

Fortunately, Hailey ultimately was alright -- and says that despite the complication, she wants more children.

Hailey shared that she wants at least one more child, if not more, telling Vogue that she's going to take it "a kid at a time."

She added that Justin now sees her in a new light, "like, 'My woman is a god. A superhero. I could never.'"

As his thoughts on becoming a father, Justin told the magazine, "I'm walking in the days I always dreamed of." Earlier in the interview, the singer praised his wife -- whom he married in September 2018 -- saying, "I've done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey."

Meanwhile, Hailey also opened up about the struggles she faced postpartum, including dealing with hate comments about her appearance post-baby, the "high highs and low lows" of her hormones, and postpartum body dysmorphia.

"Every day I have to talk to myself, like, Hailey, you had a baby," she told Vogue. "You grew a human. You birthed a human. It’s okay. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time."

Hailey discussed working with her team to lose the 15 pounds she gained during her pregnancy, and how she learned to love the changes in her postpartum body.

"When people talk about 'bouncing back' -- back where, because my hips are wider, my boobs are actually bigger than they were before. They did not go back. And great, I'll take it, but it's not the same body that it was before," she said. "You're not the same person that you were before. You change head to toe. And I think there was a minute where I kept really hyper-​fixating on getting back to what I was. And then I had to go through that acceptance of, I'm not going back. So it’s really about how do I want to move forward? Who do I want to be?"

Among the challenges she faced postpartum was dealing with hate comments from critics, including speculation that she and Justin are having marital problems or getting divorced.

"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult," Hailey said. "And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, They're getting divorced and They're this and They’re not happy: It is such a mindf--k. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."

And as for negative comments about her appearance, Hailey referred to how Ariana Grande addressed criticism about her body by saying she doesn't "invite it in anymore."

"It was so true to me when she said that," Hailey shared. "I am in a space where I just don't accept it. I don’t allow it anymore. We don’t have to allow those things into our space if we don't want to."