Special Ed Teacher Accused of 'Making Out' with Underage Student

DeSoto County Jail

The 31-year-old woman's husband allegedly filmed her confession, in which she admitted to kissing the boy two or three times during tutoring sessions at his home.

A now-former high school special education teacher in Mississippi has been accused of misconduct after she was allegedly seen "making out" with an underage student in a Taco Bell parking lot, along with other locations.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by local outlet FOX 13, Natalia Elizabeth Wright, 31, has been charged with fondling by a person in a position of trust for an alleged "inappropriate" relationship with a student.

"Natalia Wright did willfully, unlawfully and feloniously ... handle or touch with her mouth ... a child under 18 years of age," the affidavit stated, per the outlet.

On April 3, Wright resigned from her teaching position at Lewisburg High School "due to inappropriate contact with [the student] to include physical touching, communications, and providing the child a ride to school in her personal vehicle on several occasions," FOX 13 reported, citing court docs.

She was arrested on May 13, according to DeSoto County Jail records.

The affidavit stated, per FOX 13, that witnesses saw Wright "making out" with the underage student in multiple locations, including a Taco Bell parking lot and a church parking lot.

The docs also said that Wright's husband filmed her confession, in which she allegedly admitted to kissing the boy two or three times during tutoring sessions at his home.

Residents reacted to the allegations about Wright while speaking with FOX 13.

"I think it's sad that adults are taking advantage of children," said a local named Rhea Abbott. "I just believe they should be guiding our children to be making correct decisions instead of their influencing."

"You knew you were going to get caught sooner or later," added another resident, Shirley Hendrix. "So why would you jeopardize your job? Your title?"

DeSoto County Schools has yet to address the allegations, per FOX 13.