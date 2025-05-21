Boy Meets World's Will Friedle to Become Grandfather at 48

Getty

"I'm about to be a poppy!" the actor revealed -- amid news costar Ben Savage is also expecting his first child.

Boy Meets Grandchild!

Will Friedle, who played Ben Savage's older brother Eric Matthews on the TGIF sitcom Boy Meets World, confirmed during the latest episode of his podcast that he's about to become a grandfather.

The news came during an interview he and cohosts Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong were conducting with their former show's director and stage manager, Lynn McCracken. It was actually Fishel who shared the life update first.

"Will's about to be a grandfather," Fishel said, as McCracken reportedly reacted in shock.

"I'm about to be a grandfather, actually," the actor, 48, then confirmed. "Yeah, my stepdaughter's about to have my first grandchild, so I'm very happy. I'm 'bout to be a poppy!"

"It's gonna be great," he added, saying he "can't wait" for the baby's arrival.

While Friedle never had children, he is stepdad to his wife Susan Marten's daughter from a previous relationship, Lexi Zavad, 35. Friedle and Marten tied the knot in 2016.

His impending grandfather status isn't the only major life update for the cast of Boy Meets World, as Ben Savage also revealed on Tuesday he and wife Tessa Angermeier are expecting their first child together.

"Arriving this fall," Savage wrote alongside a photo of the pair holding their sonogram together. "November can't come soon enough," his wife shared in her own post.

Among the congratulations came one from former costar Maitland Ward, who wrote, "🎉❤️ Congratulations both of you!"

Danica McKellar, who starred alongside Ben's brother Fred on The Wonder Years, added, "Whaaat?? Congratulations!! ❤️❤️❤️"