Jessi Ngatikaura Says Husband Isn't 'Good Role Model' Amid Rumors She Had Affair with Vanderpump Villa Star

Instagram

A Vanderpump Villa star sparked cheating rumors with two women from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives -- and now, one of them is talking about the fallout from those accusations, saying "things are a little tricky right now" in her marriage.

What really went down at Vanderpump Villa with the women of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

After the two shows crossed over for an episode of Lisa Vanderpump's series, the fallout from that getaway sparked serious drama on the second season of the other Hulu reality show -- as two of the ladies were accused of getting too close with Marciano Brunette.

While Demi Engemann was the first to face affair rumors about Marciano -- and denied them -- Brunette himself popped up at the end of the season with the bombshell claim he and Jessi Ngatikaura hooked up.

Appearing on The Viall Files this week, Jessi -- who is married to husband Jordan Ngatikaura -- cleared the air, somewhat, when co-host Natalie Joy pointed out the star wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

"I will say that reality TV is hard on any relationship, whether it's a friendship or a marriage. And we've been through a lot, and now it's gonna be public," she responded, adding that the pair are currently "working through things, and we're trying our best, but things are a little tricky right now."

"I'm excited to hopefully someday share more about that. But right now, it's a little bit it's just real life, and it's hard," she continued, before telling the hosts, "I can't say much, unfortunately. I wish I could."

She continued: "But there is just so much more to the story. And again, relationships are hard and they're nuanced. There's so much more that I'm excited to share because I think people will be able to relate to my story."

Joy then wondered whether Jessi considers her husband a good role model for what their daughters "should look for in a husband." Jessi and Jordan are parents to son Jagger, 5, and Jovi, 2; Jordan is also father to 12-year-old daughter Peyton, from a previous relationship.

"No," she immediately responded. "There's been a lot that's happened and I think that he and I are both willing to work on things and change, but maybe he should be asked that question because that might wake him up.”

So far, Jordan hasn't commented publicly, other than stating at the end of the season that "the truth always reveals itself" and blaming Demi. He and Jessi continue to comment on each other's social media posts positively, with Jordan also paying tribute to her on Mother's Day earlier this month.