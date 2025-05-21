Why Kathy Hilton Won't Become a Full-Time Real Housewives Star (Exclusive)

Plus, Kathy reacts to Garcelle Beauvais' dramatic exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kathy Hilton has enough diamonds, she doesn't need another one from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While attending QVC's Q50 Age of Possibility summit in Santa Monica, Kathy revealed to TooFab exclusively whether she would become a full-time housewife one day, after appearing on the show in a "friend" capacity.

"No, no, no," she told TooFab.

"I want to be able to do this [motioning to the QVC event]. I love being able to spend the time that I do. And we have a great time. And for me, it's fun," Kathy added.

There would be space on the cast too for Kathy if she wanted to become full-time, after Garcelle Beauvais walked off the set -- and quit the show altogether -- during the latest reunion.

"I love and adore her. I called her obviously right when I walked off the set from the reunion and talked to her," Kathy told TooFab.

"And then we ended up having dinner with a friend like two days later," Hilton continued. "And I tried to not bring up too much because I just want her to know that she's very loved and will be missed. And everybody was shocked."

As the cast was about to do a cheers at the end of the reunion, Garcelle didn't join in -- and left before taking part in a group photo. Shortly after filming, she took to Instagram to share that she had decided to leave the series to spend more time with her children and film projects.

"I only came in at the tail end because I'm not a full-time housewife. So I'm just at the last three hours of the reunion. And I didn't see anything building up. I had no idea. So I was like, 'oh my God,'" Kathy continued.

"I haven't asked [what caused Garcelle to walk out] because I just don't want to push. We all can read all these things. But I think it's everybody just assuming this or that," she added.

As for any new names set to replace Garcelle, Kathy insisted there is no replacing Garcelle.

"Truthfully ... I don't think that any of the girls that have been on really can be replaced. Everybody's unusual and leaves their mark on Housewives. So... I don't know. They're talking with people and every day is a new day," she shared.

And one of those people may even be a familiar face... Jennifer Tilly. Jennifer told TooFab that she enjoyed being a "friend of" this past season, but is keeping her "lips sealed" on whether she will become a full-time housewife.

"I really did enjoy being a friend of this season. Because you can dip in and dip out. You're not too deep into the drama. But you know what? You never know. You never know..." she coyly told TooFab at the 32nd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Hilton was one of the many fabulous women at QVC's celebration of women over 50 along with Billie Jean King, Hoda Kotb and more (TooFab spoke to Hoda about her post-Today show routine here.)

"I'm very, very proud to be an ambassador here at QVC. I was with QVC years ago for four years and HSN for three. And it's certainly a lot of fun to be back. And in a way like never before," Kathy said before sharing the possibilities available to women over 50.