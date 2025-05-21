Kourtney Kardashian Recalls 'Yelling Wars' with Stepdad Caitlyn Jenner

X/Khloe in Wonder Land/Instagram

While looking back on her own blended family, Kourtney recalled growing up with Caitlyn as her stepdad and the "controlling" and "bossy" way she says Jenner parented their family after marrying mom Kris.

Blending families is never an easy feat, and few people know it better than Kourtney Kardashian.

While she makes it look easy with her big, blended brood alongside husband Travis Barker and their seven kids, growing up in a blended family wasn't exactly the eldest Kardashian's cup of tea.

While appearing on the latest episode of sister Khloé Kardashian's Khloe in Wonderland podcast, Kourtney reflected on the difficulties of getting along with stepdad Caitlyn Jenner -- who they both referred to as "Bruce" when talking about the past -- following mom Kris' divorce from their late father, Robert Kardashian.

"I think something that Bruce did so well, or I can speak for myself, but Bruce never tried to be dad," Khloé said. "And I always appreciated and respected that."

"That wasn't my experience," Kourtney replied, while looking back on their unique family dynamic." "But, maybe that's why it became your experience... so, grateful for that for you."

"Really?" a surprised Khloé asked. "He tried to be dad for you?"

"Not dad, but tried to be controlling and bossy, and would tell me certain friends can't come over," Kourtney recalled.

Khloé offered that while Kourtney's experience may not have been the best growing up, it also may have helped inform the way she operates as a stepmom to Barker's kids now.

Their late father's fiancé, Denise, however, is an example of someone both Kourtney and Khloé said got it right as a stepmom, enrolling Khloe in etiquette classes and teaching the girls how to be "young ladies."

"I think having that really positive experience with Denise really helped me too," Kourtney shared.

"Is that why you didn't connect with Bruce?" Khloé asked. "Well, yeah," Kourtney replied.

"I just thought you didn't like him because he was replacing dad -- not that he did, no one could replace dad -- but that's just why I thought you didn't like him," Khloé pondered.

"It's so weird that you had such a different experience. I think it's 'cause you were younger," Kourtney wondered.

"I had such a different experience. But maybe mom had a talk with him. Maybe your retraction taught him something," Khloé offered. "So maybe it was a lesson for everyone."

Kourtney said she and Jenner would have yelling wars at first too, which led her to ultimately move in with her father.

"Oh yeah, I'd be like. 'I wanna call my dad,' and then he would like, hang up the phone. We would have yelling wars," Kourtney recalled.

"That was not my experience at all, that's crazy," Khloé quipped. "See, you can live in the same house being raised by the same parents and not even know, and have totally different experience."

"That's why I moved in with dad," Kourtney revealed. "I had no clue," Khloé replied.

As for how she is as a stepmom to Travis' three kids, Landon, 21, Alabama, 19, and his step-daughter Atiana, 26, Kourtney said she came to realize that she doesn't need to be the disciplinarian.

"I'm not the role that has to make it a big deal," Kourtney said of parenting teenage and adult step kids... "I feel like it's in the best way, I can be there to be supportive or really in any way that they want me to be, for as much or as little as they want."

After saying that she heard it takes four years to full integrate and blend a family, Kourtney declared that she and Barker are almost there, celebrating their third wedding anniversary this month following their May 2022 courthouse nuptials.

"It said it really, truly takes four years to feel like you're all on the same boat and truly a family and doing this together," Kourtney shared. "But I remember the times when it didn't feel that way. "Or it feels like, 'your squad versus me squad,' or 'we do things this way and you do things this way.'"