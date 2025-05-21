Chilling Reason 18-Year-Old Teenager Stabbed His 81-Year-Old Roommate 113 Times

Polk County Sheriff's Office

The suspect allegedly recalled the victim ask, "Why would you want to do this to me?" as he stabbed the elderly man to death.

An 18-year-old Florida man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his 81-year-old roommate.

Moses Ojeda, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the slaying of Patrick Benway, 81, this past Sunday in Bartow, FL -- this according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Both men and two additional roommates were allegedly living together in a group home, which Ojeda had moved into just one day prior to the attack after his release from a local hospital. After his arrest, Ojeda allegedly told authorities he had no problems with the victim and even called him a good person.

Per the Sheriff's Office, the suspect said he found the victim lying in bed and proceeded to stab him 113 times with a knife. He said the victim asked, "Why would you want to do this to me?" while being attacked, but didn't resist; as for why he did it, Ojeda allegedly told authorities he wanted to kill him because he was "already dying."

The victim, said the sheriff, reportedly also claimed "the voices in his head told him to do this" -- and, when asked why he stabbed him so many times, he added, "the knife wasn't very sharp."

The suspect -- who authorities say has no criminal record -- then admitted to cleaning the knife he used and putting it back in the kitchen, before placing his bloody clothes into a laundry basket, per the sheriff.

"It's like the devil showed up at the door and rocked everybody's world and took an innocent man's life," the victim's landlord, Adrena Thornton, told Bay News 9. "He was very happy with where he was at. My mama had just talked to him the day before and he was just, he was just real happy."

"This was a senseless and tragic act of violence," added Sheriff Grady Judd. "Our detectives, forensic investigators, and Bartow Police Department officers worked diligently to take Ojeda into custody and gather evidence to hold him accountable."

"His mother told the people who owned the care facility, 'You've got to hide the knives.' And they did," Judd claimed during a press conference. "But Moses found then and within five hours of arriving at the facility, stabbed and killed our victim."