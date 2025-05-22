Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reflect on Past Relationships with Their Exes: 'A Little Embarrassing'

Getty

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes discuss how long they dated their respective exes -- who are now dating each other -- before tying the knot.

Amy Robach is getting real about her relationship with ex-husband, Andrew Shue.

While co-hosting the latest episode of her I Do, Part 2 podcast with boyfriend T.J. Holmes, the former GMA3 anchor opened up about her dating history, where she admitted her relationship with Shue moved way too fast.

"I got engaged after four months and I got married after 10 months of meeting him," Robach said on the May 21 episode. "A little embarrassing," she added.

Before Shue, Robach was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008, an engagement she says was more traditional.

"[My] first one I was so young, but it was a year engagement," Robach recalled. "I dated for a year and then got engaged after a year. So I got married after two years."

Holmes also reflected on his past relationships, saying he waited "longer" before tying the knot.

He was previously married to Amy Ferson from 2004 to 2007 and Marilee Fiebig from 2010 to 2023.

The pair turned attention back to their own relationship when Robach joked about how long Holmes would wait before his "third" marriage.

"What's the third one going to be? Tick tock. Tick tock. I'm kidding," Robach quipped.

While the pair have been quite candid about their eventual plans to walk down the aisle after dating for more than two years following their scandal, Holmes has yet to propose. Ironically, their exes are also dating each other, though it's unclear if that relationship will also go the distance.

Robach and Holmes' secret romance was exposed in 2022 when photos surfaced of them cozying up while both were still legally married. But as they've since clarified, they were already in the middle of divorces when the news broke.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers -- being outed as cheating on our spouses -- and it wasn't the case," Holmes said during the premiere of their Amy and T.J. podcast in December 2023. "The odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both, at that point, were in divorce proceedings."

Robach echoed the same timeline, adding, "We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces. We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly."

Two years into their headline-grabbing relationship, marriage is in the cards, but they're not rushing it.