OnlyFans' Annie Knight Gives Health Update on Hospitalization After Sex with 583 Men

The Australian adult content creator -- who slept with 583 men in six hours -- believes her body "hit a wall," and shared that while she feels "exhausted" and "burnt out," she's "not letting this slow me down."

OnlyFans star Annie Knight is opening up about her health after she was hospitalized following her challenge of sleeping with over 583 men in six hours.

While speaking with Us Weekly, the Australian adult content creator offered an update on how she was feeling and shared her prognosis.

Knight previously told the outlet that she suffers from endometriosis -- a "painful and often misunderstood condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it," per the Mayo Clinic -- and was experiencing "bleeding" following her challenge over the weekend.

"It's just sort of gotten to the point now, I think, where my body has gone, 'Hey, high cortisol can’t function,'" she told Us Weekly on Wednesday. "Basically making my endometriosis worse, as well as we know that hormonal imbalances can cause irregular and heavy periods. So unfortunately, that’s just what I’ve been dealing with since."

Knight said she believes her body "hit a wall," sharing that she feels "exhausted" and "burnt out."

"The prognosis is good, and it looks like I'm going to have to take a week off, try and relax a little bit, sit out in the sun, just take it easy for a little while," she shared. "But I'll definitely be OK. I'm not letting this slow me down."

Before the challenge over the weekend, Knight shared a series of posts on social media about the event, telling Us Weekly that the lead-up was "quite stressful." In addition to planning the challenge, which she claimed she spent $10,000 on, Knight said she just purchased her "dream home."

"In all my videos, I was very honest about the fact that I was feeling fine before, during and after. So the actual physical side of the challenge wasn’t so much the problem," she shared. "It was more like the after effects of, I guess, the amount of stress I put on myself."

On Tuesday, Knight revealed she had been hospitalized after her challenge, sharing an Instagram video of herself in a hospital bed. "Being hospitalised after taking 583 [men] in a day was not on my 2025 bingo card," she wrote over the video, above.

While speaking with Us Weekly, she said wasn't "doing very well" and had been "bleeding a lot since the challenge."

"I'll definitely survive but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment," Knight told the outlet.

Knight said 2,000 men applied to participate, sharing that her goal was for 200 people to show up -- and she was "absolutely stoked" when over 500 men arrived.

She admitted that she was "shocked by how easy" it was to sleep with over 500 men in six hours.

"Doing 583 in a day is quite a lot so I was a little bit worried that I was gonna really struggle with it, because the most I’ve done before that was 24 in a day," Knight said.

On Tuesday's episode of her Annie Knight Unhinged podcast, Knight shared how she achieved her goal, breaking down the day she slept with 583 men. All participants were required to wear protection, and all men wore pink balaclavas, which was shown in footage shared on her Instagram.

Knight -- who shared that her "fluffer" didn't arrive -- said each man got "30 seconds to a minute each," but "it kind of varied per group."

"Sometimes we'd have a group of 10 and eight of them were really struggling to get it up, so then I would let the guys [who] were ready to go have longer, while they were still getting ready, and that kind of worked well," she recalled. "And then I had groups where everyone was ready to go, so it was like, 'Right, everyone's getting 30 seconds, because we can't be wasting time here.'"

She said the groups came in hour-long time slots, and then she'd have a 15-minute break.

During her interview with Us Weekly, Knight reflected on the challenge, saying that the men were "really great" -- and they apparently felt the same way.

"I had a bunch of them message me and just say, 'Thanks so much for today. I was number 206, or whatever,' and just being really grateful for the opportunity," she said. "I went through my DMs afterwards -- I wanted to respond to them all -- because I appreciated it too. It was really amazing how many guys showed up. And I had guys drive six hours to be there. I had guys fly into state just to be there for the event, and then flew straight home after. So it was pretty crazy."

While speaking with news.com.au, bKnight opened up about the response she's received to her challenge, including how her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, thinks about it.

"I'm getting a mix, which I always do. A lot of people are praising me, and they think it’s awesome," she shared.

"Then obviously I'm getting a lot of people that are saying it's disgusting and it should be allowed," she added. "It's to be expected. I don't really care. I did it because I wanted to do it, and I have no regrets. They can keep on hating."

Knight went on to share that Brayshaw called her to send his support before the challenge, and revealed how he reacted after she achieved her goal.

"When I got home I messaged him and he said 'well done' and he was proud. Obviously, I’m sure not being here for me would take a mental toll on him but he’s been nothing but supportive," she said.

Knight also touched on the criticism while speaking with Us Weekly.

"People seem to, like, get so uptight about it. At the end of the day, these men just want to have sex. God forbid, a man has sex. And I'm providing a service for free," she said. "It really upsets me when I see people coming after the guys and being so mean about the guys that showed up, because I feel quite protective of them, and so when I see all these negative comments toward them, it really, like, upsets me."

"I don't understand why people have such an issue with it. These guys are just out here living life," she added. "They’ve been given an opportunity, and they’re like, 'F--k it. Like, let’s just do it.' They’re just having some fun. I think the people that are hating [are] probably just jealous, and their lives are really boring …I mean, the more they hate on me, the more views I get, and the more money I make."

Meanwhile, Knight also shared on her podcast that she paid for everything herself -- including the venue, filmmakers, security, condoms, and more -- claiming that it cost a total of $10,000. Despite the hefty price tag, she isn't concerned because she has 583 men worth of videos.

"I'll make that money back tenfold, hopefully more," she said.

As for where she goes from here, Knight told news.com.au that her goal for the year was to sleep with 1,000 men, and now, after her latest challenge, she achieved her goal.

"It was like 400 something and I got 583 people. I feel like I would have made my goal already," she said.