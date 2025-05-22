Engaged Parents to 4-Year-Old Boy Die In Separate Car Crashes within Hours of Each Other

Facebook

The man died while rushing to the scene of his fiancée's crash; neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

A 4-year-old Louisiana boy lost both parents overnight earlier this month, after they died in separate car crashes in the early morning hours of May 16.

According to State Police, engaged duo 25-year-old Alexus Lee of Baton Rouge and 35-year-old John "JR" Collins of Clinton -- who shared one child together -- were killed within hours of each other. Collins allegedly died while speeding to the site of Lee's fatal crash.

Troopers first responded to Lee's single-vehicle crash, shortly after 2am. Per officials, she was driving a 2013 Toyota Highlander, which veered off the road to the left, struck a culvert and overturned. The victim, who police say was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Per FOX 10, investigators then called Collins to tell him what happened, before he rushed to the scene. Then, at 3:45am, troopers responded to another fatal, single-vehicle crash -- this one for Collins.

Authorities say he was traveling "at a high rate of speed" in a 2026 Chevrolet Camaro and, as a result of his speed, "failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, exited the roadway to the left, and struck a tree." Police say he, too, wasn't wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle; Collins also sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Police said impairment status for either was unknown, specifically adding that "impairment is not suspected" for Collins. Toxicology samples were collected from both victims for analysis. Authorities also warned drivers to "avoid impairment, fatigue, and distractions" and to ensure all riders are "properly restrained."

The two -- who got engaged in 2024, were set to marry next year and had just bought a new home -- leave behind son Gabriel.