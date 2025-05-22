Erin Andrews Reveals Surrogate Suffered Miscarriage: 'This Really, Really Sucks'

Getty

The sportscaster revealed the heartbreaking update in an emotional podcast, quoting Taylor Swift's 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart' while explaining why she's being so candid about her surrogacy journey.

Erin Andrews' surrogate has miscarried.

The 47-year-old sportscaster -- who shares 2-year-old son Mack with husband Jarret Stoll -- revealed the heartbreaking update on the latest episode of her Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast. Andrews and Stoll also welcomed Mack via surrogate, in July 2023.

"We got some real s--t news today that our surrogate had miscarried. So I have dealt with this before, but things were going really, really well," she shared on the episode. "And her little heartbeat and her numbers were really good — so much so I even told you guys a couple weeks ago because we thought we had such good news."

She explained that that considered not recording the podcast after learning the news and credited their producer for working with her, as she admitted she had been "trying really hard to pay attention" and was "tearing up the whole time and trying to stay focused."

"But I'm also really really good at suppressing my feelings and work really helps me with that," she continued, telling listeners she was thinking a lot about Taylor Swift's song, "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart."

"I'm really good at doing this s--t with a broken heart," said Andrews, opening up about why she was being so candid. "I think I kinda made a promise to myself that when I was really open with how s--tty infertility has been and our journey with two surrogates, because we did lose ... we had loss with our first surrogate and then luckily with our second one, we had Mack, that I was just going to be honest with people."

"I just wanted to let other people know that we're dealing with them that I get it and I understand," she said of those experiencing infertility issues and loss. "And I'm going to do that again."

"This really, really sucks but so many people are dealing with it so if you feel alone and you feel like a failure, I do too. But you're not the only one," she added. "I just wanted to be open with people and be like, 'This sucks.' And today, this really does."