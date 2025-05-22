Jessica Simpson on Working with Kim Kardashian in All's Fair, Why 'It Just Felt Kind of Natural'

Getty/Hulu/YouTube

Jessica Simpson is back on screen!

Simpson spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her guest appearance in All's Fair, Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama for Hulu, and what it was like to work alongside longtime friend Kim Kardashian.

"Filming All's Fair was incredible. I had a blast," Simpson gushed.

But it wasn't all glitz and glam. "I did eight hours of prosthetics, so it was very intense," she revealed, teasing a very different look for her character.

Simpson also gave major "props to the prosthetics team," sharing that they told her she had "the most patience of anyone they've ever worked with."

And while she's no stranger to the camera, Simpson teased that her role is definitely a transformation.

"I really embody someone that I am not, so I was definitely acting," she added.

As for working with Kardashian? The two go way back.

"Our kids are best friends. To be on set, it just felt kind of natural," Simpson shared. "It was fun to work together. She did all the lawyer talk, I did all the whining."

In addition to Kardashian, the star-studded cast includes Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka.

Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy's production company, All's Fair follows a powerhouse team of female divorce attorneys who break away from a male-dominated firm to start their own elite practice. According to Hulu, the women are "fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated," tackling "high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances."