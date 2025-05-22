Kate Winslet's Daughter Mia Threapleton Reflects on Being Raised Body-Positive

Justin French/Getty

Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton is reflecting on growing up with a famous parent.

In an interview with Elle for its 2025 Hollywood Rising portfolio, the 24-year-old -- who is the daughter of Winslet and her first husband, film director Jim Threapleton -- opened up about being raised to be body-positive, as her mother has famously spoken out about being body-shamed in the industry.

The Elle journalist brought up past comments Winslet made about how she planned to raise her daughter to not be body conscious, following the years of body-shaming she experienced as a young actress.

In response, Threapleton brought up a touching moment when her mom assured her of her worth after she once felt insecure about her shoulders while swimming.

"My mom said, 'No, this is strong. So many people would love to be able to swim the length of the pool the way you do -- think of it as a positive thing,'" she recalled.

The Phoenician Scheme star went on to open up about her experience growing up with Winslet as her mother.

"I really could count on one hand -- both hands possibly -- the amount of times that I went to set as a kid. My mother really strived to keep that world separate from our home life. That’s something that she really wanted," Threapleton shared. "She would say, 'All of their experiences will be theirs and theirs alone' -- which is exactly what has happened."

Like her mom, but unlike her peers, Threapleton doesn't have social media, and shared that she doesn't ever plan to.

"People say, 'Oh, well done,' to not having it, but I've never had it, so I don't really know what the 'Well done' is for," she told Elle. "I don't want it. I don't want to worry about dropping my phone out of a tree if I’m climbing one because I’m trying to take a photo of something."

Threapleton is Winslet's first child with Jim Threapleton. The couple were married from 1998 until 20021. Winslet went on to marry Sam Mendes in 2003, and the pair welcomed son, Joe, before they split in 2010. The Oscar-winner then began dating Edward Smith, and they tied the knot in 2012. The two share son Bear.

Over the years, Winslet has continued to speak out about body-shaming and fat-shaming in Hollywood, including the battle she's faced throughout her career when it comes to the scrutiny surrounding her appearance and weight.

During an appearance on the Today show in February 2024, the Titanic star shared how she's seen the industry change.

"You know, it's really interesting how much it [the industry] has changed," Winslet began. "And I think about the moments I did have to kind of say, 'Well, look, I'm going to be myself and I have curves and this is who I am."

She continued, "There was a lot of kind of, fat shaming that would go on back in the day, and that has changed because young women now, they're born with a voice."

Winslet said it's an exciting time for young women, like her daughter, to be entering the industry, in part because of the support and acceptance they now receive.