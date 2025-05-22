Lizzo Reveals She 'Can't Take It' As She Opens Up About Her Mental Health, 'Bawling In Bed'

Getty

Lizzo is opening up about her mental health.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share with her followers that it's okay to not always feel good as hell.

"My crash outs about the world are valid. And so are yours," her caption began.

She shared a photo of herself wearing a black t-shirt with the words, "God's Sexiest Soldier," as she revealed she was "bawling in bed" earlier that day.

"I cancelled my workout … I was driving around sobbing because some days I just can't take it. This s--t ain't easy for anybody," she added in her caption.

The "Truth Hurts" singer shared some calming words for those also feeling the same way.

"I have grace for everyone who feels like they're going insane… for everyone who feels like nothing is good enough… for everyone who feels like they failed… I FEEL YOU," she wrote. "But I'm still here, and so are you."

Within an hour posting about her mental health to her close to 12 million followers on Instagram, she followed it up with a video showing her playing a calming tune on a flute, alogside the caption: "Have a good day."

Fans were thankful for Lizzo's words of wisdom, sharing their gratitude for her vulnerability.

"You got this xxx we all need those days xxx," one person wrote.

"Your honestly helps so many who are feeling the same way. Thank you," another added.

This isn't the first time the Grammy-award winning singer has been open about her mental health.

Almost a year ago to the day, she provided an update, after declaring she "quit" giving light to "negative attention" back in March 2024 and revealed she is the "happiest" she has been.