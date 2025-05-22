11-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 on His Own Mother for 'Burning the Family Dogs': Sheriff

Rusk County Sheriff's Office

The child told police his mother "believed he was the devil," before a neighbor called claiming the woman showed up with blood on her hands saying her parents had just been killed.

Police have arrested a Texas mother after a frantic 911 call from her own 11-year-old son.

Over the weekend, Rusk County Sheriff's Office officers were dispatched to the home of Veronica Loredo, 32, after her son called authorities and said "his mother believed he was the devil and was currently burning the family dogs."

As deputies were en route to the scene, authorities received another call from a neighbor -- who said that a woman had "just arrived at their residence with blood on her hands and advising her parents have been killed."

Despite what the neighbor told authorities, there has been no official word from the Sheriff's Office that anyone was killed. That officers did, however, find canine remains in a fire burning in Loredo's front yard -- as well as Loredo and four children, ages 1-11, inside a vehicle when they got to the scene.

"Loredo had rolled the passenger side window and was screaming 'Help, help, help me someone is trying to kill me,'" reads a probable cause affidavit, obtained by PEOPLE. The docs state Loredo was also "sweating profusely and had abnormally fast breathing" and "did admit to killing their dogs in front of her children."

She also allegedly had "stains on her hands consistent to being exposed to a wood fire," while her son told authorities his mother locked them all in the vehicle before burning their pets in the fire.

Loredo was arrested and charged with two felony counts of cruelty to non livestock animals, as well as four counts of endangering a child. She's being held on a $400,000 bond, while Child Protective Services are also reportedly investigating the incident.