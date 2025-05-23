Amber Portwood Goes Off on 'Rude' Daughter, Tells Leah to Stop 'Disrespecting' Her

MTV

After receiving a surprising text from her 16-year-old daughter Leah, Amber breaks the fourth wall -- going off on the teen and her "nasty prick" father Gary in a message direct to camera.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter finale was an explosive one -- as it saw Amber Portwood go off on her own teenage daughter, Leah, after years of estrangement.

In the episode, fans watched Leah, now 16, send a text to her mother in which she insisted it was her own decision to distance herself from Portwood. Throughout the season, Leah has made it clear Amber's recent behavior -- including ranting about her online -- has left her not wanting a relationship, or wanting to be anywhere near her.

"This isn't mean to hurt you but I want to let you know that all these years it's been my decision to not have a relationship with you and nobody has influenced my decision," it read. "I feel like recent online activities have put me in a place where I need to communicate this to put a boundary between us for myself."

Before firing it off, Leah expressed it was "a little scary how [Amber] might react" -- before Portwood's fiery reaction was shown on camera.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Why is Leah messaging me?" wondered Portwood, as she filmed solo with a producer.

When the producer asked what the text said, Amber told him Leah wrote that "nobody's influenced her decision, all these years it's been her decision to not be around me."

With that, Portwood was triggered and went off on both her daughter and the girl's father, Gary Shirley.

"And then you have this other piece of s--t, nasty man, this is the s--t that get from my daughter that I love so much and I can't even give her it?" Amber exclaimed.

"I can't take her out on little dates like I did with my son. I couldn't take her up to go shopping, I couldn't take her out to f--king eat alone," she continued. "Gary said I had to go over there, you nasty prick."

She then set her sights on Leah.

"And Leah, stop. You're 16. Stop! People see the disrespect, by the way, and they tell me how much you disrespect me too, stop!" she said, looking directly into the camera.

"You're rude. There's no reason to be rude. You do not know what you are saying right now," she continued, wrapping up her rant. "You're young, be young. Be 16. Be 16 and do not be in the middle of me and your father!"

That's the last viewers heard from Portwood that episode, though she was seen apparently saging her home at the end of the hour.