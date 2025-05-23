Kim Kardashian Defends Law Program Graduation Following Criticism: 'The Journey Was Real'

Getty/Instagram

"This experience has shaped me profoundly, and I'll carry its lessons with me forever," Kardashian wrote as she celebrated the major milestone.

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight about her path to becoming a lawyer.

Following criticism about the legitimacy of her recent law program graduation, the SKIMS mogul took to social media to share an emotional and candid reflection on the journey that took her six years to complete.

"Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer," Kardashian wrote. "It wasn't easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up."

Kardashian, who opted for a non-traditional route through a California State Bar-registered law office study program, revealed she began with 75 college credits and completed a demanding four-year curriculum that ultimately stretched to six.

Despite setbacks and intense scrutiny, she pushed forward, celebrating every milestone -- even the moments filled with self-doubt and tears.

"Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph -- especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared," she said. "That's the beauty of life: you step into the unknown, push through, and emerge with knowledge and strength no one can take away."

The graduation ceremony held special meaning for the reality star-turned-advocate, as three formerly incarcerated individuals, Chris Young, Michelle West, and Dawn Jackson, took the stage to speak. All three had been supported in their clemency efforts by Kardashian and her team.

"Having them speak at my graduation meant the world to me," Kardashian wrote. "Their deeply personal stories of perseverance through adversity and injustice profoundly inspires me and form the heart of my 'why.'"

Kardashian also gave heartfelt thank yo to CNN commentator and activist Van Jones, who introduced her to criminal justice reform, as well as mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, whose guidance was monumental in her legal journey. She also credited Sam Farkas and Chuck Shonholtz who she said "dedicated countless" hours to helping her succeed.

While critics may continue to question her path, Kardashian made it clear her achievement is as real as they come.

"The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment," she said. "This experience has shaped me profoundly, and I'll carry its lessons with me forever. Here's to celebrating resilience and new beginnings!"

The special ceremony included lunch and a Legally Blonde-inspired cake, and was attended by family and friends, including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as her and ex Kanye West's kids Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.