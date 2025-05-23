Mike Sorrentino Teases Jersey Shore's 'Crazy' 15th Season: 'We Got a Situation!' (Exclusive)

"Somebody's always at odds with somebody, you know, about something. And next thing you know, you got war," says The Situation, who also reveals who brought the most drama, teases the cast's trip to Jamaica, and weighs in on the possibility that fans will see Ron and Sam making peace once and for all.

According to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, in Season 8 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- which marks the 15th anniversary of the series -- the cast will find themselves in quite a, well, situation.

MTV/TooFab

"I mean, to say that this season is a 10, this season is a 10," Mike said when asked to rate the season from one to 10 -- ten being the most chaotic and dysfunctional. "What's great is you get to see how we navigate through it, you know, and also to say that we have a situation. We indeed have a situation this season, for sure."

The 42-year-old named himself as the peacekeeper of Season 8, and explained why.

"I think that I always try to keep the peace," Mike said. "You know, I'm always doing the sit-downs. You know, I'm always trying to be the glue to this family, and see how we can push this family downstream so that we can make more memories, and make this show last, because if people are just at odds with each other, you know, you just never know. Somebody might quit. Just to be honest with you. These guys are very unpredictable."

As for who fans can expect to see starting the most drama, Mike named Angelina, but noted that "sometimes people say it's me." He then added, "But if you don't stir the pot, sauce is gonna burn, right?"

The father of three noted that there is a "fine line" between maintaining the peace in the house and calling his friends out on their behavior.

"It is a fine line to be keeping the peace to also pointing out something that might be out of place, and I'm very famous for pointing things that are sort of out of the place," Miike told TooFab. "I have a nickname called the Investigation, and every now and then, we got to bring out the boards."

As shown in the epic trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 8, the crew took a group trip to Jamaica -- and according to Mike, the trip brought its fair share of drama, to no surprise.

"It's definitely a good show, you know?" he said. "There's no short[age] of drama, shall we say, yeah. And again, the cast, although they're family, somebody's always at odds with somebody, you know, about something. And next thing you know, you got war, and so and so is doing this, and so and so is quitting. It's just, it's really crazy. I really can't tell you guys too much."

"But I do say that once we go out of the country, things start to go sideways," he added.

As fans know, Mike found himself entangled with legal troubles in the past, and served eight months in prison for tax evasion in 2019. In the wake of his charges, he was previously forced to surrender his passport, and last year, he was finally permitted to travel internationally, with him and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, taking the opportunity to take a trip to Italy.

And as shown in the new season, Mike and his Jersey Shore crew were able to take a trip together overseas for the first time.

"We haven't been able to travel out of the country for about you know, at least a decade, because Uncle Sam had taken away my passport," he told TooFab. "You know, we had a little bit of a situation, problems budgeting, and so on. So we solved those situations, and we got the passport back. And now we're able to travel freely through the cabin."

Mike also weighed in on another exciting moment teased in the trailer: Exes Ronnie and Sammi possibly making peace once and for all.

"Listen, I'm a fan when it comes to the show, and some of the cast members, so [the] dynamic between Ron and Sam has been pretty special to be honest with you," he shared. "It's actually a sight to see, a sight to behold, because we never thought they would even be under the same roof."

"And now, for this season, you see some of these interactions. You're like, 'Oh, we got a situation!' You know? So you guys are gonna have to check it out," he added. "I'm very, very proud of both of them. You know, because of how far we've come and the story that we do have, and it's our 15th anniversary. So it's pretty cool to see."

The trailer for Season 8 also revealed Mike rocking a new hairstyle -- and getting jokingly grilled by his friends, who bring up a rumor that he got "hair plugs."

"Well, you know, it seems that I have a business in the front and party in the back right now," he said when TooFab brought up the moment. "But listen, a gentleman never tells. You know I cannot confirm or deny, but shout out to my doctor, Dr. Mike in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Amazing guy."

"I always try to, you know, bring something new every season, whether it's a haircut or a new project that I'm working on. You're only as good as your last show," he added. "And, boy, have we had some amazing shows now that being our 15th anniversary."