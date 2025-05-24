OnlyFans Annie Knight Reveals Her Shocking Monthly Income: 'I Love My Job'

Instagram

"I don't think you could ever say no to making this amount of money. And obviously I also enjoy it, and it’s fun," said the adult content creator, who made headlines this week after completing a challenge of sleeping with 583 men in six hours.

OnlyFans star Annie Knight is opening up about how much money she makes as an adult content creator.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Australian native -- who made headlines this week after revealing she slept with 583 men in six hours -- claimed that she earns over $200,000 every month from her work -- and has maintained that monthly income consistently for two years.

"It feels nice to have the financial security and also to be able to support people in my life who need some help at the moment. That feels really good. I'm very grateful," Knight said.

She shared how her income has increased in the years since she started her OnlyFans account.

"I was earning like $10,000 a month, which, at the time, I was like, 'this is amazing. I'm so rich,'' Knight told the outlet. "Then, it was kind of like, midway through 2023, when I went viral online. That's when I started making, like, $200,000 plus per month."

She has revealed she owns four homes.

In her latest challenge, Knight bedded 583 men in six hours. Earlier this week, she told Us Weekly that 2,000 men applied to participate, and her goal was for 200 people to show up -- and she was "absolutely stoked" when over 500 men arrived.

"I really wanted to give back to my fans and my supporters and the people that have been following me for so long," she said.

According to the outlet, Knight's achievement came after she slept with 300 men in 2023, and 654 in 2024. She told news.com.au this week that her goal for the year was to sleep with 1,000 men, and now, after her latest challenge achieved her goal.

"It was like 400 something and I got 583 people. I feel like I would have made my goal already," she said.

While speaking with Us Weekly, Knight shared that her current challenge is to sleep with 500 virgins by the end of 2025, saying that she's already nearly halfway at 223.

Beyond that, she said that she plans to "keep going for as long as possible."

"Why not? I don't think you could ever say no to making this amount of money. And obviously I also enjoy it, and it’s fun," she said. "I love my job. I wouldn't want to do anything else."

Although she said she's consistently been raking in $200,000 a month for two years, she admitted that she does worry it'll stop.

"It just hasn’t," Knight shared. "I think that says a lot about my work ethic. I just haven’t stopped. I haven’t just sat back and been like, 'okay, cool. I’m making money. I’m just gonna sit back and chill.' I've been very driven to keep it going and keep coming up with new ideas."

She did note that she has "consistency plans" in place for whenever she decides to say goodbye to OnlyFans.

"I've got my properties. I'd love to get into more real estate and that kind of thing," Knight said. "But for now, I’m definitely loving OnlyFans and what I'm doing."

However, Knight has faced some unpleasant consequences -- not financially, but physically.

In the wake of her challenge of sleeping with 583 men in six hours last weekend, she was hospitalized after she suffered from "bleeding."

"I'm not doing very well, I've been bleeding a lot since the challenge. It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut," Knight told Us Weekly, sharing that she has endometriosis, which is a "painful and often misunderstood condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it," per the Mayo Clinic.

She pointed out that she didn't know if her bleeding was from endometriosis or from sleeping with 583 men.

"I'll definitely survive but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment," Knight told the outlet.

Knight also shared a reel on her Instagram, which featured footage of herself wearing a blue hospital gown in a hospital bed. "Being hospitalised after taking 583 [men] in a day was not on my 2025 bingo card," she wrote over the video.

The next day, Knight gave a health update.

"It's just sort of gotten to the point now, I think, where my body has gone, 'Hey, high cortisol can’t function,'" she told Us Weekly on Wednesday. "Basically making my endometriosis worse, as well as we know that hormonal imbalances can cause irregular and heavy periods. So unfortunately, that’s just what I’ve been dealing with since."

Knight said she believes her body "hit a wall," sharing that she feels "exhausted" and "burnt out."