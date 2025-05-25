10 Stars Who Dished Their Best Advice For Dealing With A Breakup

Getty

Breakups can be tough. Whether you were dating for two months or two years, the ending of a relationship is always filled with difficult emotions. And in those moments you may find yourself looking for a little advice from others who have been there too. Even the biggest stars have been in that position -- and that’s why many of them have been able to offer up some of their best breakup advice to fans. These words of wisdom can definitely make an impact and just might help you if you’re also going through a split.

Find out what these stars said about breakups…

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been through her fair share of heartbreak and says that getting over a breakup just takes time. As the months go on, old habits that involve a former partner start to fade away -- and get replaced with new memories with friends and family.

“Time passes, and the more you live your life and create new habits, you get used to not having a text message every morning saying, ‘Hello, beautiful. Good morning.’ You get used to not calling someone at night to tell them how your day was,” she told Elle in 2015.

She continued, “You replace these old habits with new habits, like texting your friends in a group chat all day and planning fun dinner parties and going out on adventures with your girlfriends, and then all of a sudden one day you’re in London and you realize you’ve been in the same place as your ex for two weeks and you’re fine. And you hope he’s fine.”

Rihanna

Rihanna once offered some breakup advice to a fan who sent her a message on social media while he was struggling amid his first major heartbreak. After receiving his DM, Rihanna reminded him that the pain wouldn’t last forever and he was on his way to his next great love story.

“Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself. Cry if you have to, but it won’t be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!” she shared in the message.

Khloé Kardashian

For Khloé Kardashian, breakups are all about staying busy. In an old post on her website, Khloé told fans who were going through heartbreak that they should surround themselves with loved ones or try to find a new hobby.

“The busier you are, the less you’re going to think about something, so I would try to consume your thoughts with productive things. Try to just find a hobby and keep yourself busy in a really positive way. Or surround yourself with friends and family that you love and who do really occupy your mind,” Khloé shared.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston understands how devastating heartbreak can be but she believes that it’s best to allow yourself to completely feel those emotions, without trying to push them down or avoiding what you’re experiencing.

“There are many stages of grief. It’s sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way -- cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain,” Jennifer told Vanity Fair.

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland has been through some incredibly challenging breakups in her life and during such a difficult time, she recommends turning to poetry and literature. While reflecting on a breakup, Sarah shared that she has learned that sometimes, there is no avoiding a broken heart and you must strongly move forward.

“There are two quotes that I want to say. One is [from] a Dylan Thomas poem: ‘Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light.’ [It] is one of my favorite poems, it just strikes a chord in me. And also Robert Frost’s ‘The only way out is through.’ People have to go through things in order to become the person that they are today, and that’s that,” Sarah explained on The Meredith Vieira Show.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman admits she learned a lot after her split from ex Ethan Hawke, including how long it takes to truly get over a breakup. Looking back, Uma says a friend told her that it takes half as long as the time a relationship lasted to truly move past it -- and that ended up being incredibly true for her.

“When I was first going through my separation, someone said to me, ‘It will take you half as long as you were in the relationship before you’ll feel better.’ And I wanted to knock them out cold across the table. Because, of course, I was in agony. And the last thing I wanted to think was that I was going to stay that way for a long time,” Uma told Redbook. “But interestingly enough, it is over four years later -- we were together eight years -- and I finally feel like, cool. I feel better.”

Cameron Diaz

When Cameron Diaz went through a heartbreak years ago, she received advice from a friend that made her look at the situation completely differently. Instead of viewing it as how much love she had lost, she decided to look at it as how much love she could give someone in the future.

“When I was going through a bit of a heartbreak…I said to a friend, ‘Wow, this really hurts!’ And he said to me, ‘That just shows you what your capacity for loving is.’ I would rather have my heart broken a thousand times than never to love at all. I have so much love to give -- I’m not empty of love, I’m full of love,” Cameron told InStyle in 2012.

Reese Witherspoon

In 2008, Reese Witherspoon looked back on her past relationships and said she realized that while she had previously blamed partners for the failures of their relationships, she needed to use her heartbreak as an opportunity to self-reflect. She explained that breakups could be an opportunity for growth, not just for sorrow.

“You see a lot of people play this blame game. Blame, blame, blame. You know? And it’s a really easy thing to do, and I’m certainly guilty of it. [You have to] look at yourself and go, ‘What part of this do I need to own? Which part of this is my responsibility?’ And that’s the painful work that you have to go through to hopefully get some real life knowledge out of it,” Reese told Elle.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung once revealed that the most important piece of advice she could give to someone going through a breakup is to not make a spur of the moment change to their hair. While it may feel good in the moment to do something radical, Alexa says most women she knows end up regretting it.

“Hair is so linked to how we feel, and everyone goes for something radical after a breakup, but my advice is not to touch your hair. It’s the first thing women do, but you’re not in a fit state to make long-term decisions. You’ll have to spend four years growing it out. Buy a lipstick instead. Go and kiss loads of other people, but don’t f--king touch your hair,” Alexa shared with The Standard.

Anne Hathaway

Back in 2010, Anne Hathaway dished advice to anyone going through a breakup, sharing that even though they may be hurting, they shouldn’t close themselves off to new experiences. But she reminded those who jump into a new relationship that they should always be honest in where they’re at in their healing process.