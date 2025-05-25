Sydney Sweeney Teases Euphoria's 'Unhinged' Season 3, Cassie Has Never Been 'Crazier'

Getty

"I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear," Sweeney says of the role that helped cementer her as a star. "She is crazy."

Generally, as we navigate the murky waters of high school and move into adulthood, life starts to make a little more sense and we start to calm down a little. After two seasons of "crazy" Cassie on Euphoria, it looks like Sydney Sweeney's breakout character will not be doing that.

As already promised, the long-awaited third season of HBO's hit drama is going to have a five-year time jump to move the characters out of high school -- and effectively out of college, should any of them have made that choice.

Considering the second season came out in 2022 and this case is aging almost as fast as the Stranger Things kids, a time jump makes sense. After all, Zendaya is 28 years old now, while Sweeney is right behind her at 27, with the rest of the show's young cast right there with them.

But while the stars have matured gracefully into A-list movie stars, it doesn't look like that maturation is going to be coming for all of their characters. That's just the way Sweeney likes to play it, though, saying that Cassie's brand of "crazy" is a big part of why she loves the character.

"I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear," the star said in a new interview for Empire magazine. "She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well."

"It’s so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is," she added. "[Creator] Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, 'Let's go crazier.’ And he's like, 'I'm all in.'"

She went on to emphasize, "And this season is unhinged."

When asked if that means Season 3 will be even more "unhinged" than the first two seasons, which hit the cultural zeitgeist for just how wild and crazy things got, Sweeney assured Empire and the show's legions of fans with an emphatic, "Yes."

Collaborative crazy is just the kind of creative juices the new season will need to live up to what is already three years of growing anticipation.

One of the most critically-acclaimed and buzzworthy dramas in recent years, Euphoria is looking at that tricky transition that so many teen shows struggle to navigate as their characters jump into adulthood. Leaving a healthy dose of "crazy" and "unhinged" in the mix will certainly help.

After all, young adults may generally be able to throw off a lot of the drama that encapsulates those high school years, but early adulthood often brings with it a whole new era of uncertainty, chaos, and poor decisions.