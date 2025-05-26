2025 American Music Awards: Every Must-See Red Carpet Look

Getty

Celebrities brought the heat to Las Vegas, as the AMAs return for the first time in more than two years.

Stars brought some sizzling style to the 2025 American Music Awards in Sin City.

While host Jennifer Lopez didn't hit the red carpet before opening up the show with a medley of hits, stars including Heidi Klum, Ciara, Gloria Estefan, Heidi Montag, Tiffany Haddish and Renee Rapp all strut their stuff at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas ahead of the fan-voted awards show.

Men also rocked some fab fits at the event, where Benson Boone, Shaboozey, Machine Gun Kelly and even the legendary Rod Stewart turned it out.