8 Celebs Who Admit They Had Botched Boob Jobs

Boob jobs are extremely common in Hollywood, but stars like Doja Cat to former Playmates can tell you that the results aren't always desirable.

There are plenty of celebrities who have admitted to going under the knife for a breast augmentation -- but it unfortunately doesn’t always go according to plan. While it’s a fairly common procedure, there’s always the risk of complications. For these stars, their surgeries went slightly awry, leaving them with less than desirable results and regrets about their decision. Thankfully, most of these celebs were able to correct what went wrong, but it definitely made them think twice about future plastic surgery procedures.

Find out what happened when these stars went under the knife…

Doja Cat

Doja Cat recently revealed that something had gone awry after she underwent a breast augmentation. Following a performance at Wango Tango, Doja took to X (formerly Twitter) to ask fans to ignore her left breast, which appeared to be lopsided in photos. The singer wrote, “don’t clock my contracted implant it’s all i ask,” seemingly referring to a condition called capsular contracture where the body forms a barrier of scar tissue around a foreign object like a breast implant.

While it’s not clear when the singer went under the knife, she did get a breast reduction back in 2023 -- but it seems she may have gotten implants more recently.

Tara Reid

Back in 2004, Tara Reid went under the knife for a breast augmentation and body contouring procedure that unfortunately went terribly wrong. She was left with much larger boobs than she anticipated as well as a hernia and a “ripply, bulgy” stomach. Then, a wardrobe malfunction at a party revealed the “botched” job to the whole world, which Tara says “devastated” her.

“My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing. I had a hernia, this huge bump next to my belly button. As a result, I couldn’t wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work,” Tara told Us Weekly, adding that the surgery was “probably the stupidest thing” she ever did and she “didn’t know it was going to ruin [her] career.”

Tara has since undergone corrective surgery and gone through therapy to help her with her self-confidence.

Ayesha Curry

After welcoming her second child, Ayesha Curry made a “rash” decision to undergo a breast augmentation while dealing with postpartum depression. Looking back, Ayesha says she was struggling with her body but ended up with a “botched” round of plastic surgery. While her “intention was just to have [her boobs] lifted,” she ended up with bigger boobs that she didn’t want.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while. It came in the form of me being depressed about my body. So I made a rash decision,” she told Working Mother. “I got the most botched boob job on the planet. They’re worse now than they were before.”

She has since had her breast implants removed.

Bristol Palin

Bristol Palin was just 19 years old when she went under the knife for a breast reduction. Unfortunately, it went incredibly wrong, and she was left with damaged muscle tissue and intense scarring. Following the botched surgery, she had to have nine other surgeries in order to correct the problems. Reflecting on the situation, Bristol shared that it made her “very self conscious” her entire adult life.

“Sharing wayyyyy TMI right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19,” Bristol wrote on her Instagram stories. “I’ve had previous surgeries trying to correct the initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scarring.”

Bristol later shared that she hoped it was the last surgery she’d have to undergo and was healing well.

Crystal Hefner

Crystal Hefner has had numerous bad experiences with breast augmentation procedures. Over a decade ago, the former Playmate got breast implants, which ended up making her incredibly sick over the years. She initially thought she may have had Lyme disease, or an illness due to exposure to toxic mold, but eventually realized it had to do with her implants -- and in 2016, she got them removed.

While she immediately felt a sense of relief, Crystal decided to go under the knife once again for a different kind of breast augmentation, which ended up being botched. In 2021, Crystal attempted to have a fat transfer to make her breasts larger, and the surgery went so badly that she ended up losing “half the blood” in her body.

“I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok,” she wrote on Instagram. “I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016. I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it.”

Tiffany “New York” Pollard

After Tiffany “New York” Pollard made a name for herself on Flavor of Love, she decided to undergo a breast enlargement -- and her doctor told her she could go as big as she wanted. She allowed him to go “super huge” but as soon as she woke up from surgery, she knew something was wrong.

“When I woke up, I was in so much pain and discomfort and realized that it was like one tit was in Africa and the other is in Europe. This one feels like a bowling ball -- it’s tight and it’s hard. This [other] one is really saggy and disgusting. I feel like I got cheated. I’ve held back on so many things because I’ve felt uncomfortable with my breasts,” Tiffany shared on Botched.

Tiffany also shared that she felt that she was dealing with Breast Implant Illness, and with the help of the doctors on Botched, she was finally able to get her breasts revised.

Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan Lochte’s wife, former Playboy Playmate Kayla Rae Reid, says she had a bad boob job several years before meeting her husband. While looking back on her appearance as one of Playboy’s final centerfold models, Kayla says she regrets putting her botched breast augmentation on full display.

“The one thing I wasn’t proud of was that I had a bad boob job. They were just way too big for my body. They were completely Playboy, rock-hard [breasts],” she told The Post. “I wanted small, kind of saggy, pretty [breasts].”

Kayla’s doctor later agreed that things hadn’t gone quite right and ended up correcting them for free.

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham underwent her first boob job when she was just a teenager and years later, she went under the knife again. Unfortunately, after the second operation, she began experiencing severe pain and burning sensations. While she dealt with intense pain for months, she finally turned to a reconstructive breast surgeon in Beverly Hills to fix the botched job.