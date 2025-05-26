Demi Lovato Marries Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, Spills Details on Wedding Dress: See Photos

Getty

"I love everything about the dress," the singer told Vogue of her custom, Vivienne Westwood wedding gown, with the magazine sharing photos of her gorgeous bridal look.

Congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato!

The 32-year-old singer and her musician fiancé, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, tied the knot in a ceremony in California on Sunday evening, with Lovato wearing a beautiful, custom Vivienne Westwood wedding gown.

Vogue shared exclusive photos of Lovato in her wedding dress, with the former Disney star spilling details about the design of her Westwood gown. The stunning pearl white, floor-length silk dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with draping, and a waist-hugging corset bodice. She paired the gown with a "cathedral-style veil made from ivory tulle," per the magazine.

"I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time," Lovato told Vogue.

“When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs -- specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets," she continued.

According to Vogue, the process of designing the "Confident" singer's gown began by taking inspiration from a photo Lovato found of a Westwood dress. The luxury fashion house's team worked with Lovato to ultimately create her perfect, customized wedding gown -- and after five fittings, her bridal look was complete!

"We were not only able to work off that [initial] inspiration, but we added touches that really make this dress so special to me," Lovato recalled.

"I love everything about the dress," she later added after sharing more about the creative process.

The Grammy winner donned another Vivienne Westwood look for her reception, wearing a strapless, ivory corsetted silk gown with pearl beaded accents, called the "Audrey," per Vogue.

"There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading," Lovato said. "The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special."

Ahead of Sunday afternoon's ceremony, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer and Lutes rehearsed for their special day, with TMZ sharing a video of the rehearsal. In the footage, Lovato could be seen rocking a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline, while Lutes donned a black suit and matching tie.

Following the run-through of the ceremony on Saturday, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner, according to Vogue. The magazine shared that Lutes, 34, rocked a Saint Laurent suit, paired with jewelry by David Yurman and Spinelli Kilcollin.

Lovato and Lutes first met in January 2022 when the latter, who performs professionally as Jutes, and the former teamed up for Lovato's 2022 Holy Fvck album. Lutes helped Lovato with the songwriting over her intimate and vulnerable addiction and isolation track, "Substance," and also shares writing credits with Lovato on two other tracks on the album.