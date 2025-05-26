Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Pays Tribute to Grandfather Phil Robertson

Instagram

"It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others," Sadie wrote of her grandfather, before sharing "one of the last things" he said to her.

Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson is mourning the passing of her grandfather, Phil Robertson, who has died at the age of 79.

On Sunday, the Robertson family announced the news of Phil's passing in a statement shared by his daughter-in-law, Korie Robertson, on Facebook.

While the family did not reveal the cause of death, the sad news comes after Phil's son, Jase Robertson, revealed in December that Phil had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease along with a blood disease.

In the wake of her grandfather's passing, Sadie took to social media to pay tribute to Phil, sharing a heartfelt message highlighting the family patriarch's close relationship with his faith.

The reality star, 27, began her tribute with a bible verse that read: "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come."

She continued, "As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse… he has already experienced this on earth -- going from dead to alive by the power of Christ!"

"It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others. Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come," she added, before concluding, "One of the last things he said to me was 'full strength ahead!' Amen!"

Sadie's post featured a carousel of family photos featuring her and her grandfather throughout the years. Among the shots was an image of Phil making a speech at Sadie's wedding to her husband, Christian Huff, a group photo of Phil, his wife Kay Robertson, Sadie and Christian and their daughters, Honey, 4, and Haven, 2, and a shot of Sadie posing with Phil and Kay.

The last photo in the carousel appeared to show Sadie holding her grandfather's hand.

About an hour before Sadie shared her tribute, Korie Robertson, who is married to Phil's son, Willie Robertson, confirmed Phil's passing in a statement on Sunday.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, 'you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him,'" Korie wrote.

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus," she continued. "We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.

Korie concluded, "We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life."

Meanwhile, Phil's son, Jase, also shared a tribute on Instagram. Alongside a photo of his father eating a meal with the family, Jase wrote, "My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!"