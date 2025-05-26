JoJo Siwa Addresses Status of Relationship with Chris Hughes

Instagram

"He's the best man," Siwa said of Hughes amid romance rumors, with the "Dance Moms" alum also sharing whether they've had a discussion about exclusivity.

JoJo Siwa is setting the record straight on her relationship with Chris Hughes ... sort of.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of ITV's Lorraine, as shown in a clip shared by The Independent, the social media personality reacted to speculation surrounding the status of her relationship with the Love Island alum, specifically the rumors claiming they're dating.

Lorraine host Andi Peters brought up the topic by referring to Hughes as Siwa's "boyfriend," to which the Dance Moms alum laughed, and said, "No," before adding while continuing to awkwardly chuckle, "It's so funny to me how straight up people get nowadays."

After making it clear he was referring to Hughes, 32, Peters pivoted to another approach, telling Siwa, 22, how in the UK, they love Hughes from his time on Love Island, in which he appeared back in 2017.

Peters noted how in the reality dating series, contestants often have a conversation, in which they discuss "whether you're going to go exclusive or not."

Siwa continued to laugh awkwardly, before Peters explained how contestants will go into the kitchen on Love Island to chat about their exclusivity, and then asked if she and Hughes have had a similar conversation.

"Christopher and I have had a lot of chats," Siwa said, to which Peters asked, "He's not done that one?"

"We have never gone into the kitchen and said, 'My head's not turning any way,'" she replied with a smile. "We've never had that version of a chat."

In response, Peters quipped, "Chris is letting us down there because that's like all the trademarks."

Siwa -- who continued to grin -- assured Peters, "Chris is doing the furthest thing besides letting us down."

"He couldn't let me down even if he tried," she added. "He couldn't let anybody down. He's the best man."

The Dancing with the Stars alum's appearance on the British talk show came after Hughes appeared to have greeted Siwa at London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday, according to TMZ. As shown in photos obtained by the outlet, Siwa and Hughes shared a sweet embrace in one shot, while appearing to hide behind a bouquet of roses in another. The pair was also seen holding hands in the parking lot

Siwa and Hughes first sparked romance speculation during their stint on Celebrity Big Brother UK, in which they formed a close relationship, and had many moments that viewers interpreted as flirty.

The pair fueled rumors after Siwa broke up with her partner, Kath Ebbs, at the CBB UK wrap party, with many speculating that Siwa's relationship with Hughes may have been the reason behind the split.

Siwa -- who identified as a lesbian prior to the show, but came out as queer during filming -- has continued to shut down claims her split from Ebbs was due her friendship with Hughes.

Last week, Siwa and Hughes shared respective Instagram posts of themselves celebrating the former's birthday together, which included several loved-up photos.

"This years birthday week was more magical than anything🤍🪄," Siwa captioned her post. "Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn’t change a single thing🤍 a week I’ll remember for the rest of my life."