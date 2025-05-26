6 Real Housewives Stars Who Stormed Off Set At Reunions

Getty

Reality TV show reunions can be messy or cordial -- and for Real Housewives stars, like Garcelle Beauvais and Denise Richards, their reunions were full of drama.

There’s never any shortage of drama on The Real Housewives -- and just because filming wraps, it doesn’t mean that the feuding is over. In fact, the end of the season reunions can sometimes be the most intense part of the series, as host Andy Cohen gets the tea and the women go head-to-head over their unresolved issues from the past several months. These heated discussions almost always end with at least one cast member storming off set, taking a minute to collect themselves away from the chaos. While they typically end up returning to finish the show, it sometimes marks a dramatic end to their time as Real Housewives.

Find out why these ladies stormed off set…

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais reached her limit during the final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion. After being ganged up on during the first part of the reunion and clashing with Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and Bozoma Saint John, she could no longer hold back.

When Andy asked was pissing her off, she replied that no one ever showed her grace, seemingly referencing how she had previously taken accountability for insinuating someone orchestrated the robbery on Dorit’s home -- and was then torn into by Dorit and Bozoma.

“All of it, honestly,” she responded. “I don’t want to get into it, but I don’t think I ever get any grace in this group. I didn’t feel it today. We talk about accountability. I stand by the things that I say and even though I’m taking accountability for them, it’s not accepted. Not one person looked at me here and smiled. When we first got here, yes, but nothing else.”

At the end of the episode, the group went to take a photo together but Garcelle refused and stormed off the set -- despite previously expressing she hoped they’d take a picture. Backstage, she told someone on her team she was “so f--king sick of it” and called everyone “f--king assholes” because no one acknowledged her accountability and honesty when it came to the house situation.

Garcelle announced she was quitting the show shortly after.

Camille Grammer

There’s always plenty of drama at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunions and Season 9 was no exception. During part two, Camille Grammer was a hot topic of conversation while the ladies went back and forth about comments they had made behind each other’s backs. Camille ended up admitting that she hadn’t wanted any of the cast at her wedding, especially after they had talked badly about her on the way home. Camille’s comments about the other women were also questioned, especially pertaining to her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump.

Things really came to a head when Denise Richards asked Camille why she was getting so angry, and Camille responded by claiming she didn’t like Denise. Andy then brought up a conversation between Camille and Denise from a party where Camille accused Teddi Mellencamp of snubbing her daughter, Mason. Things continued to get heated when Andy mentioned a lunch where Camille spent the entire time bashing the other ladies behind their back.

“So this is truly a setup? This is truly a setup!” Camille said before declaring she was “done” and storming off set. She then ripped off her mic from the back of her dress, causing the entire thing to unzip. She later cursed out the women, saying, “F--k them. Bullsh--! Nasty bitches.”

In part three, Andy was able to bring Camille back, but after sobbing and apologizing, she left once again.

NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes has stormed off the set of a reunion more than once. In 2020, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast hosted their reunion on Zoom and in the middle of the call, NeNe walked off screen. The move made sense, considering NeNe had some heated moments with her co-stars Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille, and Kandi Burruss throughout the episode.

In fact, Kenya had called her “the ugliest bitch on the show,” before telling her, “Bye fake chin, fake nose!” and claiming NeNe had a ghostwriter come up with her insults. When NeNe stood by her belief that Kenya “deserved” her relationship woes with Marc Daly, Kenya asked, “Do you deserve Gregg having relationships with your help?” -- a reference to NeNe admitting Gregg was caught having “inappropriate” conversations with a former employee.

After the show, NeNe took to Instagram to share that she had enough with the drama and it “only felt right” to remove herself from the reunion.

“So much had happened this season! (the cookie lady, Mark & Kenya’s fake marriage, Dennis accusations, Snake gate and much much more) but drilling me on subjects, muting me, flashing back to things that happened with Wendy [Williams] while in quarantine…[and] interviews I’ve done since we wrapped the show has nothing to do with the show,” NeNe wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “After deciding that apologizing for certain things was only right, that wasn't genuine enough. Starting over with lil sis Porsha [Williams] was made fun of and here they go bringing someone on the reunion that I was personally told my executives wasn’t allowed on set anymore! All this and so much more felt like the rules only applied to me and that I was being held to a different standard than others but you continue to be the judge.”

NeNe did not return the following season.

Denise Richards

During the Season 10 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2020, Denise Richards ended up taking a lot of heat. It all started with the drama surrounding the allegations that Denise had sex with Brandi Glanville, after which Denise called Teddi Mellencamp “really f--king shitty” for bringing it up. Text message evidence was brought out and the cease and desist was mentioned -- making things pretty intense.

Later in the show, the topic of discussion shifted to the deterioration of Lisa Rinna and Denise’s friendship, with Denise walking off camera saying she needed something to eat after Andy asked them both to explain how the other had changed. She returned saying, “I’m done. I have to go to work tomorrow.” Denise ended up being convinced to stay but the majority of the time looked like she was ready to walk out.

“I came here today to resolve things with the women and I feel like some of the women don’t want to do that and move forward and that was something that I really wanted to do,” Denise said, adding she still wanted to be friends with “some” of the women.

Denise decided to leave the show shortly after.

Teresa Giudice

During part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion in 2023, the ladies of the cast were all joined by their husbands -- and the drama certainly escalated. When Andy brought up Joe and Melissa Gorga’s claims that Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia had said that Joe could “do better” than his current wife, things got messy. While Gia wasn’t there in person, she was contacted over the phone and denied ever saying such a thing. Upset that her brother was allegedly lying about her own daughter, Teresa stormed out screaming, “You should be ashamed of yourself!” at Joe.

Backstage, she was livid, saying, “He lies about my daughter? I don’t want to go out there anymore and see him. He better not follow me. I don’t want to make up with him, I want this over, I am done with him.”

Meanwhile, on set, Melissa said she was shocked that Teresa was “having her child lie right now on national TV.” Teresa was eventually convinced to come back out, and while the drama had died down, their issues weren’t resolved by the end of the show.

Vicki Gunvalson

Back in 2017, Vicki Gunvalson stormed off set during The Real Housewives of Orange County season 12 reunion. During the heated two-part show, Vicki butted heads with Tamra Judge after Tamra called her out for some “staged bulls--t” during the season, a reference to their feud over Eddie Judge’s sexuality. In a back-and-forth, Vicki told her, “that doesn’t look good on you, Tamra,” to which she replied, “Nothing looks good on you.”

Vicki ended up calling some of her co-stars “f--king assholes” before exclaiming “I’m off this damn show” and walking backstage. Vicki ended up returning, and after some apologies, there was an emotional hug between Vicki, Tamra, and Shannon Beador.