Brittany Cartwright Catches 'Terrible Human Being' Jax Taylor 'Spying' on Her from Rehab

On Tuesday's all-new episode of The Valley, Brittany is met with a bombshell revelation from Jax that makes her worried she'll "lose everything," as she exclaims he's "actually f--ked with my life."

Things continue to get messy with Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on The Valley.

On Tuesday's all-new episode, Jax is granted a visit with the former couple's 4-year-old son, Cruz, halfway through his 30-day stint at rehab, and the moment is an emotional one for the Vanderpump Rules alum.

"It's a special day for me because I get to see my son," Jax says in a self-filmed confessional. "I'm gonna cry. I haven't seen my little boy in – I don't know – a long time. It’s just a really, really good day."

"I miss him so much," he adds through tears. "He's my life. I'm just ecstatic. I couldn't sleep last night because I know I get to see him in an hour. I know it's not for a long time, but at least I get to see him for a little bit. I don't know if I get to see Brittany. I hope so. I have so many things I want to say to her. I want to apologize. I know apologies are kind of empty unless you show action."

"It's been very eye-opening here. God, I can't tell you how much weight has been lifted off my shoulders. But this is the first time in my 45 years of life that I've really just opened up and allowed people to help me out and I just allowed myself to be vulnerable," he tells the camera before breaking down in tears once more.

While Jax intended to apologize to Brittany during the visit, things didn't exactly go as planned when they met up, with Brittany revealing that she and Jax had a blowup during therapy during his short time at home.

Recounting the meetup to Kristen Doute and her partner Luke, Brittany revealed that during a trip back to their marital home, she discovered that Jax had removed the covers he placed over their in-home security cameras.

"You know how I told you guys how I was gonna let Jax see Cruz today and we were gonna meet at the park," Brittany shares. "... I'm at home with mom, and I look up and I realize our cameras aren't covered anymore."

She continued, "I didn't realize cause he came to the house a couple days ago and got more stuff and whenever we left the house, he took off the covers of the cameras that he put up in the first place. He had taped cards over our cameras in the house so he could hide girls from me, cause it was our rule that he was not allowed to bring girls to the house."

"He was spying on you from your own surveillance cameras," Kristen points out.

The revelation irked Brittany, leaving the mom and reality star wondering why Jax's focus is on her outfits and who she's spending time with, instead of working on himself in rehab.

"How does he have his phone so much?" Brittany asks in a confessional. "How is he able in between seven hours of therapy to text me this much? Like, focus on why you are there. You're not learning anything. Take it seriously."

After their blowup with the therapist, Jax, despite questioning his estranged wife's whereabouts when he's not home, said he wanted to start "fresh" and date again ... before a bombshell update about their living situation signals to Brittany that he wants anything but.

"I feel like he’s going back to his party days and wants to re-live those pre-Brittany days," she says after revealing that Jax signed a lease on a condo right next to Tom Schwartz, and plans to live there upon his release from rehab. "And I think it is sad. You're a father and you're 45 years old."

"He is a terrible human being and I'm seeing him for who he really is, finally," Brittany tells Kristen, her mom and Luke. "I do not want him to get out. I wish he was in actual jail. And didn't have a phone, and if he did, someone had to shove it up their butthole for him to get it."

Later at her shark-themed pool party, Brittany gives the group an update about Jax, and sadly, no one is surprised about his behavior, only confirming to Brittany that she made the right decision to separate. That being said, the thought that she will be left responsible for the life they built when they were married still scares her.

"My biggest fear is that he's gonna try to just leave and stick me with that $14,000 a month mortgage, and all of everything is gonna be on my back," Brittany adds of their housing situation. "And it's already been on my back this entire time. Like how dare he? We have a son."

"I was always hopeful that being in the facility would make some kind of change. I thought that the was gonna try to work on our marriage, but rehab absolutely did nothing for Jax," she says in a confessional. "But it just burns me up, he did not think about how this would affect me or his son, whatsoever… we're done."

What's worse, Brittany finds out, is that Jax has not been paying the mortgage on their house for months. During a trip to Jax's eponymous bar with Jasmine Goode and Schwartz, Brittany reveals the news, which comes as shock to the pair.

"I found out yesterday, he has not paid our mortgage since May," Brittany says. "He never asked me for help. He never told me anything. He never did anything. And then he goes and signs a lease to go live in an apartment. Both of our names are on this mortgage, by the way. So he has actually f--ked with my life and my son and any chance of me buying another house – anything. If he wasn't paid it since then, it could be up to like, $100,000 by now."

"I could have been paying the mortgage and taking over that house and he could've moved out months ago. And instead, he decides to pull all this crap, not pay. I'm just so hurt and upset. Jax is just ruining everything," she adds in a confessional.

Breaking down in tears to Jasmine and Schwartz, Brittany worries that she's about to lose "everything" the pair had as a couple."I'm gonna have to lose my dream home, I'm gonna have to lose my family, I'm gonna have to lose everything," she says through tears.

Even knowing that, it seems Brittany has reached the point of no return with her estranged husband, adding, "We're done. There's no Jax and Brittany anymore. There's nothing."