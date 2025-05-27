Chelsea and Cole DeBoer on Cementing Themselves as HGTV Stars with Down Home Fab (Exclusive)

HGTV/Toofab

The Teen Mom alums share how being on HGTV compares to their MTV days and reveal whether or not they keep up with their former co-stars.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are busier than ever.

With season 3 of their HGTV show, Down Home Fab premiering May 27, their storefront and a gaggle of kids at home, the DeBoer's have got their hands full, but they couldn't be happier.

The longtime couple spoke to TooFab about the latest season of their home renovation show, and shared how they finally feel cemented in the HGTV world after years on Teen Mom.

"I definitely feel like being on Rock the Block really was that -- it cemented us in. You know, we are officially... Put the stamp on it. We are on HGTV. We are three seasons in. It really did feel like it made it so much more official," Chelsea said.

"For sure. And even built our confidence, just personally," Cole said.

It's a stark difference to their time on MTV as well, with the pair calling Down Home Fab a more "positive" show that feels "light" and "happy," compared to the tough topics they tackled on Teen Mom.

"What is so different, is that HGTV is just such a light positive -- it's drama. It's not personal, up in your business and it just feels so light and so like happy. You're like smiling when you watch a show instead of like, crying with somebody. And I love that because I just feel like we're just so meant to be here, and it's just, like, such a good feeling to be part of the the HGTV family," Chelsea explained.

"I mean, this is fun, we're having, we're enjoying everything we're doing, and this is all about happy times," Cole noted.

Though Teen Mom is in their rear view, Chelsea said that she still does keep up with her former castmates on social media.

"I follow on social media. I follow along, and I see like those posts and the girls are liking posts and we're commenting and stuff like that. And I'll scroll on TikTok and see little clips here and there. I'm glad I'm not in that world anymore," Chelsea admitted. "I'm glad to be on this side of things. But it's really amazing to see everyone's journeys and just like, seeing all the kids be teenagers is so crazy."

While her former costars are MIA, Chelsea's Teen Mom past does make an appearance on their new show, with the season 3 premiere seeing the couple helping out a fellow single mom who was a teen parent herself.

"I always have a soft spot for single moms, teen moms, moms in general I'm always rooting for. So to be able to do her house and just like, take such a weight off her shoulders because as a single mom, I know how much weight you carry on your shoulders every single day," Chelsea said of helping participant, Madison, remodel her home. "And if we could lift any of that off for her, that was a win for us. And it felt really, it'll be part of the project for sure."

While the project came with some "ups and downs," it was all worth it to see Madison's face in the end when she entered her new home.

And though for some, it can be a lot to work, live and play together, the couple told TooFab they don't get sick of each other.

"I honestly think during the day, the work day, I think it makes the day so much more fun," Chelsea gushed. "We have so much fun when we're together. We always try to sneak away and do like a little lunch together. And like the fact that we get so much alone time together when we have four kids, that's rare for a couple to have. And so we don't take that for granted."

She continued, "I would say the stressful times when you get home and all the kids are running around and you're making dinner. The working together part is the easy part."

"I know a lot of couples may not be able to do it, but we definitely embrace it. We have so much fun together," Cole agreed. "I mentioned to someone else, it's like, we experienced the lows together, but we also experienced the ups and the highs together."

"It's fun to be able to celebrate those moments together. And we're both on the same page and going through the same things," Chelsea added.

They don't get sick of seeing the reaction from their clients after completing a project either, telling TooFab, "It's so amazing. The adrenaline and like, goosebumps every time. You do put so much into these, these projects. You genuinely care, you know? You're invested. You're putting so much time and thought and blood, sweat, tears. And so to see their reaction always just -- it means so much."

Cole added, "It's extremely special because you think of your home like that's your safe space. That's where you are with your family. And we go in and we put as much love -- as that client loves their home -- we put as much love into that project. So it's really, really special to see their reaction."

Outside of Down Home Fab, the pair have been busy with their kids, particularly daughter Aubree, whom Chelsea shares with ex Adam Lind, who just started driving.

"She's in that phase where she's like experimenting and like trying to figure out who she is. And she's so creative and she's so artistic and it's been really cool to see like how talented she is," Chelsea gushed of the 15-year-old.

"But it's also scary because she wants her free time to explore the world. And you're like, 'I don't know, are we ready for this yet?'" Cole, who shares Watson, 8, Layne, 6, and Walker, 4, said.

As for how they balance it all, Chelsea said, "I think we had to get comfortable with just when sometimes he has to run a kid somewhere and I have to run a kid somewhere else. And it's a chaotic mix. We're like, 'Okay, meet me here. I'll take one of these kids. You got to go here.' And so it's just like trying to figure out who goes where, at what time and how do we make it happen."

"I've learned to stop making plans. I don't plan my day the night before because the day's going to arrive and then it's like, you just tackle what's in front of you, because it's just chaos at all time," Cole shared.

That also means accepting help. While the couple have done a lot on their own with the help of their team, this season, they explore the idea of brining on some extra hands to take some of the stress off trying to be everywhere at once.

"That kind of plays out throughout the season -- some extra hands, and for a while there I thought of it as like a negative, just because like I want to do everything myself, but then we really talked about it and like if you want to grow you have to grow your team, and you can't do it all, and so that storyline kind of does play out throughout the season," Chelsea stressed.

Cole continued, "You kind of learn you have to let go, and especially in construction, you can't do it all. You gotta accept it."