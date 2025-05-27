Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Sparks Concern After Posting 'Uber Horror Story' Video

TikTok

"If you never see me again, show this to the police," she wrote over the footage, showing the vehicle doors taped off from the inside.

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has sparked concern from her fans after posting a video to social media about her concerning ride share.

On Monday evening, the actress, 28, shared footage she captioned, "is this gonna be an uber horror story." In the video, the backseat doors appear taped off from the inside -- with Reinhart writing over the footage, "If you never see me again show this to the police."

The video went up 15 hours ago and she hasn't posted since. In the same hour she shared the footage, however, Reinhart did respond to one fan who jokingly asked, "Pls let us know where your sunglasses are from before you go 😭🙏" -- writing, "Saint Laurent 💔💔💔"

The video has racked up nearly 3 million views overnight on TikTok. TooFab has reached out to reps for Reinhart and Uber for comment.

In the time since she posted, her comments have been flooded by her followers, all begging for an update or chiming in on the situation.

"That can't be legal," said one follower, as others said that while it wasn't illegal, it was likely against Uber's rules.

"Watched this then panicked, then realized it was probs posted a few days ago and felt relieved, then realized it was actually posted minutes ago and now I'm panicking for you," wrote another.

Other comments include, "It’s been 12h!! are you ok???? Hello??? Lili???", "This was posted 13 hours ago, are you ok?" and "pls post something in the next few hours otherwise everyone will think you've been kidnapped by the trash bag killer again," the latter referring to a serial killer from Riverdale.

"Queen are you still with us," asked one follower, while another wrote, "So it's been a little while.. um should we send out a search party for you?"