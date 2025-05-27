MGK Makes Rare Fatherhood Comments After Welcoming Daughter with Megan Fox

Getty

"I was just born to be a dad. It's my purpose," MGK gushed of life has a second time dad.

While walking the red carpet at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday, the 35-year-old "Cliché" rapper gushed over his baby girl, whom he welcomed in March with Megan Fox.

"The baby's great," MGk, who is also a dad do daughter Cassie, 15, told E! News. "She has a little bit of a fever, so I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business. Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up."

When asked if fatherhood is his favorite role to date, the singer-actor, whose real name is Colson Baker, said, "I was just born to be a dad. It's my purpose."

In another red carpet interview, the "Wild Boy" rapper told Access Online that he's "just so elated" over life with the newborn. "It's just awesome."

MGK also admitted he has a bit of "separation anxiety" being away from his daughter, telling Entertainment Tonight he couldn't wait to get back to his baby girl and help her heal up.

MGK and Fox -- who also shares Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green -- welcomed their baby girl on March 27, with Kelly announcing the news in a sweet Instagram post.

"She's finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️," Kelly said of her arrival.

And though the former couple, who got engaged in January 2022 before calling it quits in November 2024, are currently not together, a source told PEOPLE that "Megan and MGK are really loving this time right now with their baby girl."

"They're not making any big decisions about their future together as a couple because they just want to focus on the present and this new chapter as parents to their daughter together," they said.

The source added: "They are getting along really well and they have no idea what the future holds but right now they are doing great."

While he's busy with fatherhood and has a new album on the way, Kelly has been making the time to take care of himself too, telling Variety's Marc Malkin that he's been prioritizing therapy during this busy time in his life.

"It is -- I fight the battle of it, being like, 'Oh no, I got it. I'm good.' And then I'm like, 'Oh man, I'm not good," MFK admitted, sharing a clip from the interview to X. "I'm trying to develop a schedule where it's regulatory."