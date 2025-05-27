Nanny Flips on Man Accused of Murdering His Wife Amid Their 'Inappropriate Relationship'

Coffee County Jail/Georgia Bureau of Investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said "many initially believed that Jon was a grieving husband, and his wife a victim of a robbery gone wrong" -- until the nanny he later raised their kids with spilled the alleged truth.

An arrest 19 years in the making went down last week in Georgia, as a man was charged with the 2006 murder of his wife -- following cooperation from the family's nanny, with whom he was allegedly having an "inappropriate relationship."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that Jon Worrell, 58, has been charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and Aggravated Battery related to the 2006 death of his wife, Doris Worrell (seen above).

The news follows a nearly 20-year saga marked with false leads, suspicion on the husband, him moving to Costa Rica with the kids and nanny and finally, his apprehension after moving back to the United States.

Doris' Murder & Initial Investigation

Worrell, 39 at the time of her death, was found shot and killed inside the family's local business, Jon's Sports Park, in Douglas, Georgia.

"Many initially believed that Jon was a grieving husband, and his wife a victim of a robbery gone wrong," the GBI wrote in their press release. "There were initial reports of a person who had been banned by Jon from Jon’s Sports Park who may have killed Doris in retaliation. But as the investigation continued, information was provided that implicated Jon in Doris's death."

During the initial investigation, GBI says they learned the pair were having "marital issues," which included what they referred to as Jon's "inappropriate relationship" with their live-in nanny, Paola Yarberry. Investigators believe Jon was "concerned" a divorce would lead to him losing custody of their three children, so he "began looking for someone to kill Doris."

Around the time of Doris' death, two employees at the Sports Park were arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, but not enough evidence was collected to convict them. The charges were dropped, per the GBI, and one of them has since died.

Jon and The Nanny

Paola, according to GBI, was deported back to Venezuela over immigration issues. It wasn't long until she was reunited with Jon, however, after he -- as agent Jason Seacrist put it in a press conference -- "did what murderers do, he ran."

Jon allegedly moved to Florida and then Costa Rica with his children. There, he and Paola allegedly "lived together as a couple" raising the kids.

Things between the couple didn't last, though, and "in recent years," Jon allegedly moved back to the United States. Investigators then traveled to Costa Rica to speak with Paola, who they say "eventually cooperated" -- helping them corroborate intel from both the initial and subsequent investigations and securing an arrest warrant for Jon.

He was apprehended in Missouri and extradited to Georgia.

Doris' older sister, LeAnn Tuggle, spoke at the press conference as well and thanked law enforcement for all they did to secure Jon's arrest. "All this work paid off," said Tuggle, before sharing memories about her "one and only sister."

Tuggle called her a "very kind person" who "loved being a mommy" and was "sometimes ... too kind for her own good." Per her sister, it was Doris who offered Paola a place to live -- adding, "Her being kind is ultimately what caused her death, so I hate that about her."

"This investigation should also give hope to the families of victims in other cold cases that the answers they seek are still being sought," added Seacrist. "It should produce fear and sleepless nights for the offenders in other cold cases because law enforcement will not stop looking for you."