Trouble In Paradise Between Pumpkin and Husband Josh on Mama June: Family Crisis (Exclusive)

In the trailer for the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis, Pumpkin's husband Josh worries they may be at a crossroads they can't come back from, as trouble in their marriage bubbles to the surface.

The family is definitely in crisis -- specifically Pumpkin and her husband, Josh!

In this exclusive look at the trailer for the all-new season of Mama June: Family Crisis, Josh sits down with Mama June's husband, Justin, and opens up about the trouble he's experiencing at home.

"I don't really know what's going on. And right now, I don't really know how to fix it, and I really need to get some things off my chest," Josh says in a confessional.

Stressed and distressed, Josh tells Justin that the "air" is different at home. From sleeping on the couch to a breakdown in communication between the pair, Josh worries that he and Pumpkin may be headed for divorce if they're not able to repair their fractured relationship.

"In the past, we've had our disagreements, but there was always a moment where somebody could always just finally calm the f--k down and look each other in the eye and talk -- like this time, bro, there's no talking," Josh shares. "There's no wheel for communication. There's no trying."

"Sometimes people just need space," Justin offers. "Have y'all tried space?"

"We're going to therapy, dude," Josh replies. "And we tried to communicate, but you know when you can look at somebody and you can tell that life has just kicked their f--king ass? And that they're basically just over it -- they're over my s--it. They're over s--t in life, they're over any other obstacle that's ever come towards them, they're just f--king over it."

"It's basically like calling it quits, in a sense," he adds. "I can't tell you that's what it is, but that's what it looks like."

While they've been able to overcome obstacles in the past, Josh worries that this time is different.

"I don't know, dude. Like this time, bro, just something doesn't feel right. I drove here and I was sick to my stomach the whole way here," Josh admits. "I don't want nothing to happen between me and Pumpkin. I don't want s--t to fall to the ground."

And though Josh says the couple, who share daughter Ella Grace 6, Bentley Jameson 3, and 2-year-old twins Sylus and Stella, have been through a "boatload" of things in their marriage, this time, he worries it may not be "fixable."

And it turns out it wasn't, with Pumpkin filing for divorce from her husband of six years back in August 2024. In a settlement agreement obtained by TMZ, who was first to report the news, Pumpkin indicated that the pair have been in a "bona fide state of separation" since July 2024.

The pair agreed to share joint legal and physical custody for their four children, per their settlement agreement, and have a "parenting plan" they previously agreed upon. They also both waived the right to request child support.

This season of Mama June: Family Crisis isn't just jam-packed for Pumpkin, it's filled with drama for the entire family, including June. Season 7 sees the family patriarch fighting custody of Kaitlyn after Anna's tragic passing, all while searching for a bigger house with Justin as she works toward keeping a healthy lifestyle.

Alana, meanwhile, continues to wait for repayment from June while away at college, and worries her boyfriend, Dralin, may face jail time.