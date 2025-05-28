Brittany Cartwright Gives Jax Taylor Divorce Update & How Co-Parenting Is Going

NBC/Bravo

Brittany Cartwright is giving an update on where her divorce stands with Jax Taylor.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Nikki and Brie Show, with Nikki and Brie Garcia, the 36-year-old gave an update on the end of her six years of marriage with the fellow reality television star.

"[The divorce] still has not been finalized yet. I'm hoping it will soon. Just, you know, he waits till the last second for everything," Brittany told the twins.

"I don't know if he weirdly thinks that I'm gonna call it off or something one day. I don't know. It's weird how he waited till the very last day to sign, whenever I wanted to even get the process going. Waited till the very last day, messed up on all the paperwork, did all this stuff, and now it just seems like he just keeps doing stuff to prolong it," she revealed.

"He's not really fighting me on a lot of stuff, so that's good, but it's more like he's just not wanting it to be final, if that makes sense," she continued.

While Jax is purportedly elongating the situation, Brittany herself is anticipating she'll have some complex emotions about it after the whole relationship is ultimately brought to its end.

"It's weird. I don't know how I'm going to feel when it actually is final. It's 10 years I was with this guy, so I don't know if I'm going to be sad. I feel like I will have a sense of relief, but he is the father of my child, so like what’s really going to change? You know? I don't know how it’s going to be," she contemplated.

Obviously, finalizing the divorce won't be the end of all communication for the former Vanderpump Rules stars as they share 4-year-old son Cruz.

When the twins asked how co-parenting with the 45-year-old is going, Brittany responded with a disappointed sigh.

"It's a struggle because we have been through so much, so there's a lot of like resentment there for me, and I'm trying my best for my son to, like, not do that," she said.

"But it's hard whenever you're arguing with somebody all the time to just like, 'Here's my precious baby,' you know?" she said. "And every time he comes over, he wants to start some weird argument or it's just been a whole thing."

Brittany and Jax were married for five years and share four-year-old son Cruz. Brittany filed for divorce from the 45-year-old in August 2024, listing their separation date in January 2024.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ, Jax agreed to give Brittany full legal and physical custody of Cruz in September.

Since then, Jax shared that he had decided to receive in-patient treatment for his mental health before informing his followers that he was diagnosed with both Bipolar Disorder and PTSD, and more recently, that he's been battling addiction issues, marking 83 days sober last month.

The pair's relationship breakdown has been unfolding on The Valley, in an upcoming episode Jax is served divorce papers from Brittany.

Currently on the reality show, Jax has just checked himself into a mental health facility to deal with his anger and substance abuse issues.