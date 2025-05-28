How Chrisley Children Reacted to Donald Trump Pardoning Parents Todd and Julie

Getty

Todd and Julie's kids shared their elated reactions after news broke that President Trump is pardoning the Chrisley Knows Best stars following their 2022 conviction for bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisley family are reuniting after Todd and Julie Chrisley's years-long legal battle ripped the reality TV brood apart.

After President Donald Trump announced he was granting full pardons to the Chrisley Knows Best stars on Tuesday, Savannah, Chase and Kyle shared their reactions to the news that their parents were coming home.

Savannah, 27, was informed of the decision during an unexpected phone call from Trump while she was shopping at Sam's Club.

"The President called me personally as I was walking into Sam's Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents ... Both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow, and I still don't believe it's real. I'm freaking out."

With their parents' release imminent, Savannah and her siblings are preparing for their return.

"We're getting some clothes together for mom and dad, getting their room put together upstairs," she added, noting that Todd and Julie were due back home late Tuesday or Wednesday. "Just speechless."

Chase, Savannah's 28-year-old brother, expressed his gratitude in a statement to the New York Post, stating, "I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration. I'm beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!"

Kyle, who has been estranged from his family for some time, told E! News, "I'm ecstatic. Truly. I just found out a little bit ago and I still just can't believe it."

The 33-year-old, who is Todd's son from his first marriage to ex-wife Teresa Terry, is hopeful that now that the couple is free, he will be able to reconnect with his family after previously admitting that he hadn't spoken to his dad in over a year.

"I know they can't wait to get home and just be with family, and I'm going to remain hopeful that another reconciliation is possible," he said.

Lindsie, who has also been estranged from her famous parents, stayed fairly quiet Tuesday, simply sharing a cryptic Instagram Story post that read, "With God all things are possible."

Elsewhere in his statement to the outlet, Kyle praised his sister Savannah for advocating for her parents' freedom from federal prison since they were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022.

Though they pleaded not guilty during their trial, the couple ultimately were taken to separate facilities where they began serving their combined 19 year sentences in 2023. Those sentences were later reduced to 10 years for Todd and 5 years for Julie before Trump announced Tuesday he was granting them both pardons.

"I know Savannah had been working at this for so long and she never gave up. So I'm just grateful to her and to President Trump for making this happen for my dad and Julie," Kyle added.

Savannah has been vocal in advocating for the pardons, even speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention and supporting Trump in hopes that this one day could be a reality.

While the pardons mark the end in a significant chapter in the Chrisley family's saga, Savannah emphasized that the fight against the prison system is far from over.

"Today is a victory for our family, but the fight against wrongful convictions and injustice within our prison system is far from over. I will continue to use my voice and platform to advocate for those who do not have one," Savannah said in a statement to Us Weekly.

The family's attorney, Alex Little, also released a statement after the pardon was announced.

"This pardon corrects a deep injustice and restores two devoted parents to their family and community," Little said Tuesday. "President Trump recognized what we've argued from the beginning: Todd and Julie were targeted because of their conservative values and high profile. Their prosecution was tainted by multiple constitutional violations and political bias."

Todd and Julie's legal team filed a pardon petition earlier this year, alleging "serious misconduct by the government" in the case that led to the reality stars being charged.

Per Litson PLLC, the firm where Little is a partner, the investigation into the reality stars included an "illegal raid, reliance on tainted evidence, and a trial that featured false testimony from a key government witness."