Hoda Kotb Addresses Rumors She Is Returning To Television

Getty

It has been rumored the 60-year-old former co-host is going to replace Kelly Clarkson with a new daytime show.

Hoda Kotb is clearing up some rumors being spread about her.

The 60-year-old former TODAY co-host went back to her old home of NBC for the first time since stepping down and addressed speculation about her possibly replacing Kelly Clarkson in a new daytime talk show.

"Delete. Not true," Kotb told Craig Melvin, who took over Kotb's role alongside Savannah Guthrie.

Kotb then added: "Do you think, if I ever came back to TV, do you know where the only place where I would ever come back to is? Right here!"

While she won't be taking over for Clarkson, Kotb did say that she will be a guest on Clarkson’s talk show next week.

TooFab caught up with Kotb at QVC's Q50 Age of Possibility summit in Santa Monica on Wednesday, May 14 where we asked whether she would consider being back on TV. She did not rule out the idea of daytime television when we brought it up responding with, "Daytime, perhaps," she said with a laugh.

Kotb only recently retired from her post, stepping away earlier this year on January 10 after 17 years in the position and 25 years with NBC overall.

Her first appearance since on the morning news program was to announce her new venture, Joy 101, that will include an app where users can access personalized meditation sessions, courses and conversations. She also has plans for live events and "happiness hours."

Kotb also opened up about her ability to spend more time with her daughters Haley, 8, and Hope, 6, who has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

"You were next to me through it all. You were in the hospital when it all happened," Kotb said of Hope's diagnosis.

"You just get a priority check in your life. I can be here and sweating what is happening to Hope in the morning and the night, or I can be there and feel relief that I can see."

She added, "One thing I have learned about having Hope … is I try not to put my worry on her."