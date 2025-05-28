SLOMW Star Zac Affleck Says Wife Jen 'Tricked' Him Into Having Second Baby

Instagram

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives couple appeared on The Viall Files podcast where they broke down some of the misconceptions about their marriage, their recent separation, and rumors about their finances.

Zac and Jen Affleck are setting the record straight when it comes to the misconceptions and rumors surrounding their marriage.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars gave a rare joint interview on The Viall Files Wednesday and dropped some major bombshells about their relationship -- including how their second baby was conceived.

"We had one and then a second baby back-to-back. Jen -- like, six months after she gave birth -- she got pregnant again with her second baby," he said before claiming, "I got tricked into it. She took out her IUD without telling me."

Zac recalled that period of time as a "stressful" one for the couple and said it was before they entered therapy. Jen, meanwhile, thought the the revelation about her second pregnancy was funny, adding, "Whoopsies, I forgot to tell you [I took my IUD out]."

The couple are currently expecting their third baby, which also came as a shock to the pair, with Jen learning she was pregnant after the pair reunited during a brief separation, as seen on the second season of SLOMW.

While the pair are back together now, Jen told Viall she was very much serious about the possibility of ending their marriage.

"I basically told him when I was in a place where I want to walk away from the relationship, 'I'm doing this. This is what I feel right about. You can come along with me. You can support me in this or you can walk away,'" she recalled. "I was not opposed to divorce. I was truly doing what I felt was right. Because of that, I feel like our relationship has never been stronger because I have found my voice and I'm still in the process of that."

Elsewhere in the podcast, the couple touched on their finances, with an alleged gambling addiction and Zac's medical school being a major plotline for the pair.

"My medical school tuition -- that never happened," Zac explained, addressing claims that he had gambled away funds set aside for his schooling. "I hadn't even been accepted to medical school when that season was filmed. There wasn't even a deposit to pay for school because I hadn't been accepted into a school yet. So a lot of those things that were said by the girls were hurtful and untrue and has led to a lot of backlash on social media, which has been really sad."

Jen, however, pushed back on Zac's version of events, particularly regarding claims she hadn't offered to cover his medical school costs.

"It was my plan. I had a conversation with your parents and said, 'I would like to pay for med school,'" she stated, to which Zac replied, "I don't want to argue that. The reality is my dad had saved up a bunch of money. He wanted to help pay for that. He had saved that money aside."

Zac further clarified that he never received those funds directly.

"He directly paid that to the school. That was never money I ever saw or touched. That was directly from him to the school. Then once I withdrew from medical school, that wasn't money I got to keep," he maintained.

As for the rest of their finances, in addition to the money made from MomTok and the show, Zac said in the early days of their relationship, he supported their family by being a door-to-door salesman.

"The super common thing in Utah is where every summer kids go out from Utah to different states and they sell pest control or alarms door to door," he explained. "People make hundreds of thousands of dollars in a summer. I have buddies who are millionaires just selling pest control door to door. That's what I was doing to provide for our family early on."

"It still sometimes makes me insecure. Sometimes I'm at home on a random Tuesday as a stay-at-home dad or I'm at the trampoline park with my two kids and I’m like, 'What the hell am I doing with my life?'" he admitted of his career trajectory after taking a step back from med school. "I'm grateful that that’s even a possibility. I still think I want to figure out what I want to do. But back at that time, it was really hard because this dynamic had switched."

Sharing their relationship and their Mormon beliefs with the world has been difficult, but it's something Jen says she felt "called" to do.

"Sometimes you just feel called to something and you can't explain why," Jen detailed. "It's not easy being vulnerable as a Mormon and showing what actually happens sometimes in Mormon relationships. I feel like we're doing the hard thing, but doing the right thing by exposing what actually happens."

She continued, "Hopefully people within the Mormon culture can look at our relationship and reflect on theirs and say like, 'Hey, I think we kind of struggle with that, too.' Or, 'Maybe my husband has fed into the patriarchy and isn't treating me right.' I want to be an example of that."