Hiking Influencer Hannah Moody's Death Still a 'Mystery' After Body Is Discovered Off Trail

The 31-year-old's body was found near a popular hiking spot in Arizona, one day after she was reported missing.

The family of hiking influencer Hannah Moody, who was found dead last week, is seeking answers.

Hannah's body was found hundreds of yards away from a popular Arizona hiking trail, however, her death still remains a "mystery" to her family.

"We're trying to piece it all together," Hannah's mother, Terri Moody, told Arizona's Family on Wednesday, May 28. "We're all assuming it was heat-related," Terri, "But that's inconclusive. There were no signs of foul play."

Hannah, an influencer with more than 45,000 followers, was just 31-years-old when she was found near the Gateway Trailhead in Arizona's McDowell Sonoran Preserve on May 22, one day after being reported missing.

She had embarked on a solo hike on May 21 and shared a final Instagram story about completing the trail before summer temperatures peaked.

"I just realized God is literally blessing me with the day shift because he knows how much I freaking love the sunset and I love being able to go for sunset hikes," Moody said in the May 18 video. "I haven't really been able to do that and it's just so sweet and so thoughtful."

When she failed to check in with friends, a search was initiated by Scottsdale authorities, assisted by local law enforcement.

Her body was discovered approximately 600 yards off the trail, and authorities reported no immediate signs of foul play or trauma.

The cause of death is still under investigation, though her family and friends suspect heat exhaustion, due to the extreme 106°F temperatures on the day of her hike.

"We don't know of any conditions that she had or anything like that that would have caused anything," Terri added.

"I feel like the best thing people can do is bring a friend," Terri said of going on hikes. "I know that's hard because people like to be in their solitude. But that would be my advice."

After losing her daughter, Terri admitted she's still struggling to adjust to life without her child.