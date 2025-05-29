Coast Guard Vet-Turned-OnlyFans Model Pleads Guilty to Murdering Man She Claimed Raped Her

Santa Rosa County Jail/Claytor Rollins Funeral Home & Crematory/Legacy.com

Chelsea Perkins, a former Coast Guard veteran and OnlyFans model, has pleaded guilty to the murder of Matthew Dunmire, whom she alleged raped her four years prior.

The incident unfolded on March 6, 2021, on an isolated hiking trail within Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Perkins, 35, traveled over 300 miles from Virginia to meet Dunmire, 31, at the national park. The pair -- who prosecutors say knew each other beforehand -- embarked on a hike, venturing off-trail into a wooded area. It was there, prosecutors state, that Perkins drew a concealed handgun and "fatally shot Dunmire... in the back of the head." His body was discovered by hikers three days later.

FBI investigators used a combination of "GPS data, DNA, social media, phone records, and ballistics analysis at the crime scene" to link Perkins to the murder, prosecutors confirmed.

The criminal complaint sheds further light on the victim's last known moments. Just four days before his death, Dunmire reportedly told a co-worker he was meeting a woman who was "staying in the area for the weekend." He also reportedly texted his girlfriend saying he was donating plasma, before heading home.

His co-worker later witnessed a woman with brown hair pick him up in a white Smart car, which authorities traced back to Virginia and discovered was registered to Perkins' husband. Witnesses also reported seeing a woman matching Perkins' description on the park trail on the day of the murder, and hikers in the vicinity recalled hearing a gunshot between "11:30 a.m. and 11:50 a.m.," according to court documents.

The FBI's investigation spanned nearly nine months before Perkins' arrest. A search of her Alexandria, Virginia, home uncovered "three 9mm pistols," one of which contained bullets with "similar characteristics" to those found inside Dunmire's head.

Court documents reveal that Perkins and Dunmire had a shared past, having attended high school together from 2005 to 2009. In 2017, Perkins had filed a report with Virginia Beach police, alleging Dunmire raped her, but "didn't have enough evidence to file charges against him."

Following her brief service in the Coast Guard, where she met her husband, Perkins left and reportedly became an OnlyFans model under the name Sabrina Savage, as reported by the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Perkins' guilty plea to second-degree murder and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence on federal property came just one week before her scheduled trial. She now faces a potential sentence of "between 20 and 25 years in prison," per prosecutors, and is slated for sentencing on September 9, 2025.

The twisted saga didn't end with Dunmire's murder, however, as, in November 2021, Dunmire's mother, Tommie Lynn Dunmire, and father, John Nelson McQuillen, traveled to Washington, D.C., with the intention of killing Perkins, per the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to a press release, after Dunmire's murder, his parents "became frustrated with the investigation of their son's death, and Dunmire began to conduct her own investigation. Dunmire's mental state significantly deteriorated over this time."

Dressed as a UPS driver, Dunmire's mother mistakenly shot another woman twice in the abdomen after knocking on an apartment door. The parents fled, changing their license plates in an attempt to evade capture, but were eventually tracked down. The woman she shot survived her injuries.