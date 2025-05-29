S.W.A.T. Star Breaks Silence About Shemar Moore Spinoff Series Without OG Cast: 'Brushed Aside'

Getty

"I'm not saying I'm Tom Brady, but I'm the Tom Brady of S.W.A.T. That's not arrogant. That's not ego. It's a fact. I'm the quarterback," Moore said last week about spinoff S.W.A.T. Exiles.

After eight seasons and multiple cancellations, CBS's S.W.A.T. is poised to continue -- but not at all as it had been. Like Blue Bloods transforming into Boston Blue with only Donnie Wahlberg next season, S.W.A.T. Exiles will only feature Shemar Moore, with the rest of the cast seemingly canceled with the OG series.

After Moore made the announcement last week, thoughts immediately turned to how the rest of the show's cast felt about seemingly being cast aside. On Wednesday, OG cast member David Lim broke his silence with a very mixed reaction.

One of the drama's original cast members who was still with the series at the close of Season 8, Lim expressed both appreciation for the show's long run and his time as Victor Tan, as well as disappointment in how things played out last week.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I’ve been sitting with everything that came out last week, and I just want to say this," he wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside a massive photo of the show's cast and crew. "Being a part of S.W.A.T. for the past 8 seasons has been one of the great honors of my life. I poured my heart into playing Tan—and even more than that, into the team and friendships we built on and off screen."

"What made S.W.A.T. special wasn’t just the action, or one character. It was the squad. The bond. The camaraderie. The shared blood, sweat, tears, and laughs we gave to every episode," he continued. "That effortless chemistry was there from the very first day we came together for the pilot, and it carried through all 8 seasons."

Addressing efforts to save the show from yet another cancellation after the more recent season, Lim wrote, "I’m proud of how we fought for a ninth season. We believed we still had more to give, more stories to tell. We wanted it for our crew, for each other, and for the newer faces just joining us. It wasn’t in the cards for all of us -- and that’s okay. We had a magical run and went out on a high note with those final two episodes."

But then, along with the rest of the world, he found out that the S.W.A.T. story wasn't entirely over, as Exiles was announced within days of the series finale broadcast.

"I’d be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn’t sting. It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale -- with no mention of the cast who helped build S.W.A.T. from day one," he wrote. "After 8 incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could’ve been a moment of reflection and recognition -- for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many."

"I’ve seen the comments, the messages, the support -- and it truly means a lot," Lim's message continued. "I may not know what the future holds for Tan, but I couldn’t be more proud of what we created together -- our cast, writers, producers, crew… our SWAT family. No version of this story can take that away."

He closed his message with the words, "Thanks for riding with us. Always. Roll SWAT. 🖤"

Sony announced on May 18, just two days after the S.W.A.T. series finale, that they had made a 10-episode commitment for spinoff series S.W.A.T. Exiles, even without a distribution partner on board.

The new series, per a press release from the studio, sees Moore's Hondo "pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits." He must "bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is."

Just two days later, on Tuesday, May 20, Moore jumped on his Instagram to acknowledge that he anticipated he could "catch some flack from the industry" and for signing on to this spinoff with a new cast.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Nobody likes change. I understand that. I get it 100 percent. But without change, you can’t grow. You can’t win without taking your lumps," Moore said. "It ain’t easy making it in the game of Hollywood. It ain’t. TV shows don’t last eight years anymore. The game has changed."

He went on to express his enthusiasm for S.W.A.T. Exiles, calling it "bigger, bolder, S.W.A.T. on steroids."

"I’m not saying I’m Tom Brady, but I’m the Tom Brady of S.W.A.T. That’s not arrogant. That’s not ego. It’s a fact. I’m the quarterback. I’m Shemar Moore AKA Hondo," Moore continued in his video.

He did acknowledge the OG cast in this video, saying, "I had a squad. A strong squad. A family. A team. And I would be remiss If I didn’t say out loud to the world and to them -- because I know they’re watching this -- I love you. I respect you. I appreciate you."

"That’s my family for life, OK?" he continued. "But just like in sports, Tom Brady might be the quarterback, but people get traded. Tight ends get traded, the running back gets traded, the receivers get traded. But the team keeps on pushing with their quarterback, and I’m that guy."

"So proud, so grateful. I’m not going to apologize for nothing," he concluded his message. "Busted my ass for 31 years to do what I do, and I’m excited about the future."

This spinoff is the latest curveball Moore and S.W.A.T. have experienced throughout the show's run. After its 2017 premiere, the show was In 2023, CBS canceled the series after six seasons only to reverse its decision a few days later, renewing the show for a seventh and final season.