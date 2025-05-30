Scheana Shay Recalls Bad Bunny Flirting Encounter: 'His Eyes Were On Me'

Getty

Scheana Shay is making some bold claims about Bad Bunny.

The Vanderpump Rules star recalled an alleged encounter she had with the artist while she was at the Saturday Light Live Season 50 finale after-party with her mom, Erika van Olphen.

"Bad Bunny was giving your girl the up and down," Scheana said on her Scheananigans podcast, before adding that she felt he "would not stop staring."

"Every time I turned around, his eyes were on me," she claimed.

"So I'm just standing there, shaking my ass to his song," she joked, "I'm like, 'Mom, hide my ring.' Kidding, totally kidding."

The reality star is mom to 4-year-old daughter Summer Moon, who she shares with husband Brock Davies.

Bad Bunny has been known to be in an on-and-off again relationship with Kendall Jenner, leading Shay's mom to suggest that he "probably thinks" Shay was "one of the sisters."

While the Bravo star did seem flattered by the Grammy-award winning artist's attention, it doesn't mean he will be making the cut for her "hall pass" list -- prompting guest Jared Lipscomb to chime in with, "You know too many famous people to have a hall pass."

Shay attended an episode of SNL earlier this year to see Lady Gaga, who was hosting the show.